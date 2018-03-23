Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

NBC bans Olamide, Davido, 9ice’s songs


Davido, Olamide, 9ice NBC bans top three Nigerian artistes' songs

NBC bans three Nigerian artistes songs due to the an alleged violation of its rules and regulations.

  • Published:
 Davido,Olamide and 9ice play Davido,Olamide and 9ice
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

NBC bans three Nigerian artistes songs due to the an alleged violation of its rules and regulations.

The National Broadcasting Commission banned one of his recent songs, Wo, among others, from being played on the airwaves, the popular rapper, Olamide Adedeji, has said that he never intended to cause harm to music fans with the song.

The rapper, popularly called Olamide, on Tuesday, tweeted:

“No intentions of promoting tobacco to get people killed. I love my people, I love my country. One love, one Nigeria.”

Olamide play Olamide

READ MORE: Traders delighted by booming sale of Ebony’s funeral cloths

The NBC, on Tuesday, placed a ban on works by three of Nigeria’s top-level music artistes for an alleged violation of its rules and regulations.

It named Olamide’s Wo and Wavi Level; a remix of Davido’s If and 9ice’s Living Things as the culprits in a current list of banned songs and music videos that it released to the public.

Although the commission did not give specific reasons for banning the songs, the decision may have been influenced by a recent reaction from the Federal Ministry of Health to the music video of Olamide’s new song.

Last Friday, in a message posted on Twitter, the ministry kicked against the video of Wo, released a few days ago and described the content as contravening the Tobacco Control Act of 2015.

The Ministry of Health also noted that the video contained scenes showing youths of different ages openly smoking substances believed to be either cigarettes or narcotics and concluded that such scenes could encourage second-hand smoking among underage children anywhere in the country.

Davido play Davido

READ ALSO: American singer cancels show due to surgery

However, this is the third time that the NBC has brought down its hammer on a popular song by Olamide.

The last time was 2016 when two other songs by the rapper were slammed for what the commission described as “obscene and indecent” lyrics.

9ice play 9ice

Also, before the ban on 9ice’s Living Things, the song had been fingered as the subject of a statement by fellow rapper Falz, which urged Nigerian musicians, in general, to be mindful of the kind of messages that they passed to the public in their songs.

Falz had appeared to be genuinely concerned about the impact of such messages on the youth. He pointed out that artistes who saw nothing wrong about glorifying Internet fraud, drugs and other anti-social behaviour were not doing the society any good.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Wiyaala: Afro-pop artiste breaks silence on her muscular body Wiyaala Afro-pop artiste breaks silence on her muscular body
Martha Ankomah: Actress lands GLO Ghana ambassadorial deal Martha Ankomah Actress lands GLO Ghana ambassadorial deal
Stonebwoy: Dancehall artiste 'barks' at Zylofon Music Stonebwoy Dancehall artiste 'barks' at Zylofon Music
Ebony's death: Prophet to reveal names of late Ebony killers Ebony's death Prophet to reveal names of late Ebony killers
M.anifest: Rapper lauds Sarkodie on road safety campaign M.anifest Rapper lauds Sarkodie on road safety campaign
Adwoa Aboah: British-Ghanaian model sues management for $190k Adwoa Aboah British-Ghanaian model sues management for $190k

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Counselor Lutterodt Apologizes To Yvonne Nelson For Insulting Her Celebrity News Counselor Lutterodt Apologizes To Yvonne Nelson For Insulting Her
Sarkodie: Rapper Tackles Road Accidents In Latest Single "Wake Up Call" Sarkodie Rapper Tackles Road Accidents In Latest Single "Wake Up Call"
EBONY EBONY



Top Articles

1 Emmanuel Adebayor Togolese footballer confirms dating rumoursbullet
2 Angela Tebiri Kumawood actress says she would act nude if the money is...bullet
3 VIDEO Counsellor Lutterodt apologises to Yvonne Nelsonbullet
4 Wedding Bells? Rumours sparked about Joselyn Dumas and Lexis Bill...bullet
5 Ebony’s Death Traders delighted by booming sale of Ebony’s...bullet
6 Tonto Dikeh Nollywood Actress flaunts her new figure following...bullet
7 Photo Roselyn Ngissah is pregnantbullet
8 Kafui Danku Actress breaks silence on why husband missed...bullet
9 Zylofon Saga Don’t use Stonebwoy without our permission...bullet
10 M.anifest Rapper lauds Sarkodie on road safety campaignbullet

Related Articles

VIDEO Counsellor Lutterodt apologises to Yvonne Nelson
Céline Dion American singer cancels show due to surgery
Patapaa My artiste is now arrogant – Manager
Photo Roselyn Ngissah is pregnant
Sister Deborah Singer turns 'street beggar'; begs Medikal for money

Top Videos

1 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked on Ebony's birthdaybullet
2 Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye...bullet
3 Ghana Music Ebony Reigns look-alike shows up on the Internetbullet
4 Must Watch Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces onlinebullet
5 Video Shatta Wale's mother and Shatta Mothers pray for Shatta Walebullet
6 Video Eye witness gives account on Ebony's deathbullet
7 Rashida Black Beauty Rashida Black Beautybullet
8 Video Sista Afia, Efia Odo And Fella Makafui ‘Clash’ In A...bullet
9 Video Sarkodie - Highest Feast (AfroExcellence)bullet
10 Audio GuiltyBeatz - Akwaaba feat. Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo...bullet

Celebrities

Medikal and Sister Debby
Sister Deborah Singer turns 'street beggar'; begs Medikal for money
Celine Dion
Céline Dion American singer cancels show due to surgery
Patapaa
Patapaa My artiste is now arrogant – Manager
Rico Swavey
Rico Swavey BB Naija contestant had wet dreams last night (Video)