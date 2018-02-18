Check out first photos from the one-week celebration of Ebony

news

The One Week Celebration of Dancehall and Afrobeats diva, Ebony Reigns, is being be held today [Sunday, 18th February 2018] at the St. Martin De Porres School in Dansoman, Accra.

The young female Artist passed on at age 20. She was involved in a motor accident, a week ago while returning to Accra after visiting her mother in Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo.

The one-week celebration of dancehall musician Ebony is currently ongoing at Dansoman in the nation’s capital, Accra.

Many musicians, actors and actresses had been to the family house of the late musician to mourn with them.

Big names and legends in the Entertainment industry - Kofi Adjorlolo, Grace Omaboe ' Maame Dokono' - have also paid their respects.

Minister for Communications Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and Tourism and Creative Arts Minister Catherine Afeku came together as the foremost government delegation.