Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Meet the current managers behind these successful artistes


Showbiz Meet the current managers behind these successful Ghanaian artistes

Get to know the current managers behind the success stories of your favourite artistes.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sarkodie,Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy play Sarkodie,Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In our creative art  industry we have a lot of artistes being managed by so many people.

But, there have been some artistes who are doing so well in the music industry and if not for their managers they wouldn't have been this far.

Here are managers who have been doing well so far.

Shatta Wale

Here is Dancehall musician Shatta Wale's manager Julio Cyriaano Olympio. Julio Cyriaano Olympio, may not be well known enough but he has done a lot for himself. According to his LinkedIn profile, Julio is the General Manager for Echo Magazine. His goal “is to set unbeatable precedents no matter the settings I find myself.”

Shatta Wale  with his manager play Shatta Wale with his manager

 

READ MORE: Top 10 Highlife/Afro-pop songs of 2018 (thus far)

Stonebwoy

Here is Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy's manager Blakk Cedi. He is the type who has the temerity to oppugn talents when he sees or comes into contact with one. Cedi is a pre-programmed and passion driven individual whose burning desire allows him to naturally unclog and support a potential working class individual. Blakk Cedi has a long time history with multiple award-winning music maestro Stonebwoy back in the grass root days in his career.

Stonebwoy and his Manager Blakk Sidi play Stonebwoy and his Manager Blakk Sidi

READ MORE: Top Ghanaian albums of the year 2018 (thus far)

Sarkodie

I believe you’ve a thick tall together with Sarkodie on loads of occasions, right? Yes, that guy is called Angel. Angel is the road manager of rapper, Sarkodie. On regular daily routine, you won’t see Sarkodie without Angel. When you see Sarkodie, Angel will also be right there. He has been with Sarkodie from day one and still counting, and I guess loyalty has been his major key.

Sarkodie with his manager Angel  Townbaby play

Sarkodie with his manager Angel  Townbaby

READ ALSO: Top 5 Gospel songs of the year 2018 (thus far)

Wiyaala

Behind every successful man, there is a woman but this time it's the other way round; a man has been behind a female artiste and she has gone international. Noella Wiyaala is Ghanaian Afro-pop singer-songwriter who sings in her native Sissala and Waale dialects, and English, often combining all three languages within her songs. She is been managed by John Sherren Brewer known in showbiz as John Sherren.

Wiyaala and manager play Wiyaala and her manager John Sherren

READ ALSO: Stacy Amoateng is a liar and a bad person – Mzbel

Fuse ODG

A good manager is what any professional, especially in the showbiz industry, would yearn for and that's just what Ghanaian born UK based artiste Fuse ODG has. A manager by the name Andrew Hackett from Jamaica is the one who manages Fuse.

Fuse ODG and his manager Andre Hackett play Fuse ODG and his manager Andre Hackett

READ MORE: Patapaa debunks rumours of relationship with actress

Andre Hackett, proud manager of one of the world’s most patronized artists noted for breaking records and creating a new perception about the African continent through his music. He was an original member of Fuse’s Off Da Ground until he took up the role of an artiste manager. He lived and grew up with Fuse ODG in the same neighbourhood. Fuse ODG owes his "success to God and his manager".

Fancy Gadam

Fancy Gadam and his manager Baba Jamil play Fancy Gadam and his manager Baba Jamil

Mujahid Ahmed Bello, known by his stage name Fancy Gadam, is a Dagbani language Ghanaian Afro-pop, dancehall and reggae musical artiste. The King of the north and "Total Cheat" hitmaker came into the limelight through his manager name Baba Jamil.

So, you see, behind every successful artiste there is someone behind.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Lil Mo: Rapper fires Kwesi Nyantakyi, GFA in new single "Anas Ye Hero" Lil Mo Rapper fires Kwesi Nyantakyi, GFA in new single "Anas Ye Hero"
New Music: Blakk Rasta - Dede (Prod. by King Jay) New Music Blakk Rasta - Dede (Prod. by King Jay)
Photos: Kofi Kinaata shuts down Italy Photos Kofi Kinaata shuts down Italy
Pulse List: Top 10 Highlife/Afro-pop songs of 2018 (thus far) Pulse List Top 10 Highlife/Afro-pop songs of 2018 (thus far)
Benevolence: D-Black promises to sponsor Kwesi Arthur’s next music video Benevolence D-Black promises to sponsor Kwesi Arthur’s next music video
Pulse List: Top 5 Gospel songs of the year 2018 (thus far) Pulse List Top 5 Gospel songs of the year 2018 (thus far)

Recommended Videos

Audio: Kofi Kinaata - The Whole Show Audio Kofi Kinaata - The Whole Show
Music Video: Akwaboah - Hye Me Bo Music Video Akwaboah - Hye Me Bo
Audio: Jay Peacock - N'adom Audio Jay Peacock - N'adom



Top Articles

1 Photos Stonebwoy, Patapaa back home for Ghana Meets Naija on Saturdaybullet
2 Pulse List Top 10 Highlife/Afro-pop songs of 2018 (thus far)bullet
3 Pulse List Top 5 Gospel songs of the year 2018 (thus far)bullet
4 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018bullet
5 Pulse List Top Ghanaian albums of the year 2018 (thus far)bullet
6 Photos Kofi Kinaata shuts down Italybullet
7 New Music King Promise - CCTV feat. Mugeez & Sarkodie (Prod....bullet
8 Benevolence D-Black promises to sponsor Kwesi Arthur’s...bullet
9 Zylofon Dream Start making cash from your creative works...bullet
10 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet

Related Articles

Multi-Talented Stonebwoy to feature in upcoming movie titled “My Name is Ramadan”
Bibi Bright Ghanaian actress welcomes second child
E.L Rapper apologises over careless driving
Photos 10 heartbreaking moments from Ebony Reigns' funeral
Diamond Pub & Grill Has Shatta Michy's pub business collapsed?

Top Videos

1 Music Video Kwesi Arthur - The Anthembullet
2 Audio Kofi Kinaata - The Whole Showbullet
3 Music Video King Promise - CCTV feat. Sarkodie & Mugeezbullet
4 Audio Yaa Pono - Obia Wo Ne Master feat. Stonebwoybullet
5 Music Video Patience Nyarko - Obi Nyanime feat. Bro Sammybullet
6 Music Video Akwaboah - Hye Me Bobullet
7 Video Opanka - I Am Anasbullet
8 Shatta Wale x Millitants - Thunder Firebullet
9 Audio Jahmiel - Instant Disaster (Popcaan, Tommy Lee &...bullet
10 Music Video KODA - Hosannabullet

Music

World Cup 2018 Olamide x Phyno - Road 2 Russia (Dem Go Hear Am)
New Song Nana Agyei- Gimme Love (Produce by Teri Wiizi)
Yaa Pono, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Fancy Gadam and others to thrill at free screening of Anas' 'Number 12' documentary June 10
#Number12 Edem, Ponobiom, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, others to rock fans at free screening of Anas exposé June 10
Tasha - Kotosa
Tasha Songstress drops wild video for "Kotosa"