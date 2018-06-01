Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Check out Claudia Lumor's best fashion moments


Pulse Fashion Check out Claudia Lumor's best fashion moments

Claudia Lumor is the Publisher & Founder/CEO OF GLITZ AFRICA as well as Ghana Tourism Ambassador for Fashion Development

  • Published:
Claudia Lumor play

Claudia Lumor
Editor-in-Chief of Glitz Africa Magazine, Claudia Lumor is on our style radar today.

Glitz Africa Magazine is a Pan-African aspirational brand that embraces Africa’s biggest successes and celebrities who are relevant to readers, current celebrity lifestyle, fashion, entertainment, wellness and living trends of the new African global citizen.

Having emerged as the winner of 2014 British Council Young Creative Entrepreneur (YCE) Fashion and Design, the mother-of-three, Claudia’s sartorial evolution has been one of the most fascinating of our lifetime.

The KNUST graduate has gained the respect of fashion lovers and Africans for her contribution to the fashion industry.

We have seen Claudia morph from a businesswoman to fashion connoisseur and multitasking mother and still look stylish all the way through.

READ ALSO 5 times Samira Bawumia gave us beautiful headgear goals

Here are 5 of her iconic looks for your style inspiration.

1.

Claudia Lumor play

Claudia Lumor

2.

Claudia Lumor play

Claudia Lumor

3.

Claudia Lumor play

Claudia Lumor

READ ALSO:5 decent celebrity outfits for your slay time with Jesus at church

4.

 

Claudia Lumor play

Claudia Lumor

 

5.

Claudia Lumor play

Claudia Lumor

 

