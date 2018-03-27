Check out these beautiful pre-wedding photos of two amputees

news

The identified amputees have found love and have decided to spend the rest of their lives together.

Pre-wedding photos of two amputees in love have left many people gushing. The African couple who are to spend the rest of their lives together have made the choice to be happy irrespective of their setbacks.

The lady has one arm amputated while the man has a leg amputated, but this didn’t take away from the beauty of their photos neither did it seem to reduce their joy.

The photos were shared by an unidentified social media user. The adorable couple had their pre-wedding photo shoot and the photos are going viral. The have not allowed that diminish the beauty and love they share.