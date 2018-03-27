Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Check out these beautiful pre-wedding photos of two amputees


Pulse Wedding Check out these beautiful pre-wedding photos of two amputees

The adorable couple had their pre-wedding photo shoot and the photos are going viral.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
beautiful pre-wedding photos of two amputees play

pre-wedding photos of two amputees

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The identified amputees have found love and have decided to spend the rest of their lives together.

Pre-wedding photos of two amputees in love have left many people gushing. The African couple who are to spend the rest of their lives together have made the choice to be happy irrespective of their setbacks.

The lady has one arm amputated while the man has a leg amputated, but this didn’t take away from the beauty of their photos neither did it seem to reduce their joy.

beautiful pre-wedding photos of two amputees play

pre-wedding photos of two amputees

 

READ ALSO:Sports statistician, Thomas Freeman Yeboah gets married in a beautiful ceremony

The photos were shared by an unidentified social media user. The adorable couple had their pre-wedding photo shoot and the photos are going viral. The have not allowed that diminish the beauty and love they share.

beautiful pre-wedding photos of two amputees play

pre-wedding photos of two amputees

beautiful pre-wedding photos of two amputees play

pre-wedding photos of two amputees

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Photos: Sports statistician, Thomas Freeman Yeboah gets married in a beautiful ceremony Photos Sports statistician, Thomas Freeman Yeboah gets married in a beautiful ceremony
Relationship Tip: 5 ways to tell if it’s real love or just a sexual attraction Relationship Tip 5 ways to tell if it’s real love or just a sexual attraction
Money Talks: Some of the world's most powerful people attend Dangote’s daughter’s glamorous wedding Money Talks Some of the world's most powerful people attend Dangote’s daughter’s glamorous wedding
For Guys: Why it's unimportant to ask for your girl's body count For Guys Why it's unimportant to ask for your girl's body count
Wedding Tips: 5 ways to get a classy wedding gown for cheap Wedding Tips 5 ways to get a classy wedding gown for cheap
Opinion Poll: Is it OK for your partner to be friends with their ex? Opinion Poll Is it OK for your partner to be friends with their ex?

Recommended Videos

Relationship Tips: 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly Turns Them On Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly Turns Them On
Relationship Tip: Signs That You Have A Shitty Boyfriend Relationship Tip Signs That You Have A Shitty Boyfriend
Lifestyle: Tips To Help You Survive Your Long Distance Relationship Lifestyle Tips To Help You Survive Your Long Distance Relationship



Top Articles

1 Photos Sports statistician, Thomas Freeman Yeboah gets married in a...bullet
2 Money Talks Some of the world's most powerful people attend Dangote’s...bullet
3 Relationship Tip 5 ways to tell if it’s real love or just a sexual...bullet
4 Personality Check Check out what your birth month says about youbullet
5 Pulse Weddings Photos from Ghana MP's lavish wedding is...bullet
6 Dating Tips 9 signs she wants to be your girlfriendbullet
7 Celebrity Wedding Nana Ama McBrown's stylist just went a...bullet
8 Wedding Tips 5 beautiful places in Ghana you can enjoy...bullet
9 Relationship Tips 3 sex positions for men with small penisbullet
10 Relationship Goals 5 simple things you two can do to...bullet

Related Articles

Photos Sports statistician, Thomas Freeman Yeboah gets married in a beautiful ceremony
Relationship Tip 5 ways to tell if it’s real love or just a sexual attraction
Money Talks Some of the world's most powerful people attend Dangote’s daughter’s glamorous wedding
Wedding Tips 5 ways to get a classy wedding gown for cheap
Celebrity Wedding Nana Ama McBrown's stylist just went a different way in his wedding photos
Relationship Goals 5 simple things you two can do to grow your relationship
Life Hacks 6 small changes you can do to make big changes in your life
Pulse Weddings How to involve your parents in wedding planning
Relationship Expert Reveals Five things men should do to guarantee sex from their wives or girlfriends?
Photos Sports statistician, Thomas Freeman Yeboah gets married in a beautiful ceremony

Top Videos

1 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly Turns Them Onbullet
2 Sex And Relationship How to Control Your Urge to Have Sex?bullet
3 Sex Tips 5 Healthy Reasons You Should Have Sexbullet
4 Relationship Tips 4 ways to turn down a guy without sounding offensivebullet
5 Relationship 7 signs that shows that she is cheating on youbullet
6 Marriage Reasons why you should probably not get marriedbullet
7 Relationship Tips 7 Strong Signs that you are falling in lovebullet
8 Video Sarkodie - Baby Mama ft. Joey Bbullet
9 Women And Relationship 5 things every Ghanaian girl...bullet
10 Relationship Tips How to propose to a Christian girlbullet

Relationships & Weddings

How millennials are communicating wrong in relationships
Relationship Talk How millennials are communicating wrongly in relationships
Claire Ptak's wedding cake for the couple will be decorated with fresh flowers
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Royal couple choose lemon elderflower cake for wedding
5 signs she is using you to get over her ex
Life Hacks 6 small changes you can do to make big changes in your life
Ways to involve parents in wedding planning
Pulse Weddings How to involve your parents in wedding planning