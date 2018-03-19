14-year-old among 10 arrested for 'galamsey' at Gomoa Oguaakrom

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

The Agona Swedru Divisional Police Command has arrested 10 suspected illegal miners over the weekend at Gomoa Oguaakrom in the Central Region.

Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Samuel Yankey said the suspects were arrested upon a tipoff.

The suspects were picked up at a ‘galamsey’ site while operating their illegal business in an underground pit at Gomoa Oguaakrom.

READ ALSO: Residents walk from E/R to Flagstaff House to petition President Akufo-Addo

Their names were given as Moses Dawda, Isaac Mensah, Kwesi Mensah, Isaac Boateng, John Dompo, Kwesi Takyi, Stephen Arhin, Kweku Gyasi, Yaw Kumi, and Fatao Ibrahim.

The suspects are aged between 14 and 59.

READ ALSO: Shoot-to-kill politicians who steal our money - A-Plus

Police retrieved from the mining site machines popularly called “shanfa” as well as sacks loaded with stones.

“We set the place ablaze after arresting them,” he said.

They are currently in police custody waiting to be processed for court.