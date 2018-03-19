Home > News > Business >

14-year-old among 10 arrested for 'galamsey' at Gomoa Oguaakrom


Illegal Mining 14-year-old among 10 arrested for 'galamsey' at Gomoa Oguaakrom

The suspects were picked up by the Police at a ‘galamsey’ site while operating their illegal business in an underground pit at Gomoa Oguaakrom.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Agona Swedru Divisional Police Command has arrested 10 suspected illegal miners over the weekend at Gomoa Oguaakrom in the Central Region.

Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Samuel Yankey said the suspects were arrested upon a tipoff.

The suspects were picked up at a ‘galamsey’ site while operating their illegal business in an underground pit at Gomoa Oguaakrom.

READ ALSO: Residents walk from E/R to Flagstaff House to petition President Akufo-Addo

Their names were given as Moses Dawda, Isaac Mensah, Kwesi Mensah, Isaac Boateng, John Dompo, Kwesi Takyi, Stephen Arhin, Kweku Gyasi, Yaw Kumi, and Fatao Ibrahim.

play

 

The suspects are aged between 14 and 59.

READ ALSO: Shoot-to-kill politicians who steal our money - A-Plus

Police retrieved from the mining site machines popularly called “shanfa” as well as sacks loaded with stones.

“We set the place ablaze after arresting them,” he said.

They are currently in police custody waiting to be processed for court.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Bauxite Mining: Residents walk from E/R to Flagstaff House to petition President Akufo-Addo Bauxite Mining Residents walk from E/R to Flagstaff House to petition President Akufo-Addo
Banking In Ghana: Ghanaian banks resist the use of crypto currency Banking In Ghana Ghanaian banks resist the use of crypto currency
Health Alert: Beware of deadly listeriosis infected meat from SA, FDA warns Ghanaians Health Alert Beware of deadly listeriosis infected meat from SA, FDA warns Ghanaians
Police Service Debt: Vodafone cuts off line to Ghana Police Service because they owe Police Service Debt Vodafone cuts off line to Ghana Police Service because they owe
Electricity Tariffs: PURC gazettes tariff reduction Electricity Tariffs PURC gazettes tariff reduction
2018 World Happiness Report: Somalia is a happier place to live than Ghana according to report 2018 World Happiness Report Somalia is a happier place to live than Ghana according to report

Recommended Videos

New Phone: Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutes New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutes
New Phone: Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutes New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutes
New Phones: Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutes New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutes



Top Articles

1 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions public againbullet
2 2018 World Happiness Report Somalia is a happier place to live than...bullet
3 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be paid in 2018bullet
4 MoMo Ghanaians to make int’l payments with mobile money as MTN...bullet
5 Bauxite Mining Residents walk from E/R to Flagstaff House to...bullet
6 Nepotism In Ghana NLA boss awards sister-in-law 11 contracts...bullet
7 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold Vault...bullet
8 Banking In Ghana Ghanaian banks resist the use of crypto...bullet
9 Police Service Debt Vodafone cuts off line to Ghana...bullet
10 Nima Flagstaff House We'll return to vote for you in...bullet

Top Videos

1 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial quantitiesbullet
2 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
3 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
4 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
5 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
6 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of...bullet
7 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
8 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutesbullet
9 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane...bullet
10 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet

Business

Joe-Osei-Owusu.jpg
Law Enforcement We’re pampering wrongdoers too much – Dep Speaker
Revenue MTN made GH₵9.3m daily In 2017
Economy of Ghana Inflation rises to 10.6% in February
BOST Saga BOST CEO sues Duncan Amoah over alleged death threats