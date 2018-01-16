12-year girl murdered in cold blood

news

A twelve-year-old girl was found murdered in a pool of blood at Agona Swedru in the Central Region by an unknown person.

According to the police, the girl was sent by her father Sumaila Omaro, a Fulani herdsman leaving in the outskirts of Gomoa Ekwamkrom at around 6:30 am to fetch water which the family would use.

The District Police Commander of Agona Swedru Superintendent, Seth Panti Yirenkyi told Accra-based Rainbow Radio that the father reported to the police that the daughter had not returned after over an hour. This was unusual.

READ ALSO: GBC boss asked to proceed on leave amid TV License confusion

The father later heard people shouting that his daughter had been killed by an unknown person about 100 meters away from the village.

The father rushed to the scene only to find his daughter dead. She also had deep cutlass cut at the back of her head.

The police after hearing the news also rushed to the crime scene and found the deceased lying in a pool of blood.

READ ALSO: EOCO storms EC office to oust embattled Deputy EC Chair

Supt Yirenkyi said the Police took the body to the Agona Swedru Municipal Hospital for preservation and also for doctors to perform an autopsy on it.

Meanwhile, some nomadic herdsmen who live in the area have threatened to take the law into their own hands should the police fail to bring the offenders to book.