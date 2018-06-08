3 shot, others injured after clashes in Jamestown

news

Chieftaincy clashes at the Gbese Mantse Palace in Jamestown of the Greater Accra region has left at the 3 people shot and scores injured.

The clash started when the Gbese Mantse Palace started performing the rites to lift the ban on noise making.

There was a disagreement over the legitimacy of the chief performing the traditional rites.

An eyewitness told Accra-based Citi FM that one of the feuding factions “hired some Konkombas who were having cutlasses and guns.”

The police have arrested 13 suspects in connection with the clashes.

However, the eyewitness said that there were a number of masked men with weapons who were not arrested by police. He said that those men managed to evade police.

The Ga Traditional Council placed a ban on drumming and noise making from May 8th to June 8th, 2017.

This is an annual traditional rite performed by the Chiefs and people of the Ga State to observe absolute silence for the gods and ancestors.