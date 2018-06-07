Pulse.com.gh logo
K’Bu staff protest CEO’s dismissal


Some of the workers at the hospital massed up at the central administration to register their displeasure over President Nana Akufo-Addo’s decision.

Dr Felix Anyah CEO of Korle-bu Teaching Hospital play

Staffs of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital are demonstrating against the dismissal of their Chief Executive Dr Felix Anyah.

Dr Felix Anyah was relieved of his duties by President Nana Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, 6 June 2018.

Some of the hospital staff wore red armbands and carried placards calling for the reinstatement of Dr Anyan.

The demonstrating staff chanted songs as they demonstrated.

The workers argued that Dr Anyah has spearheaded developments in the hospital and therefore did not see why he was fired. They demanded to know the reasons for his dismissal.

However, the President of the Korle Bu Senior Staff Association (KOSSA), Charles Ofei-Palm intervened and calmed the workers down.

He told them that the hospital has not been notified officially about the dismissal of Dr Anyah and asked them to exercise restraint.

The agitated staff later returned to work after their interaction with the KOSSA president.

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

