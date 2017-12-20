Bantama Gang-rape :  Flog rape suspects in public – Asokwa MP

news

The Member of Parliament for Asokwa in the Ashanti Region, Patricia Appiagyei, has said that the 3 boys arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a girl in Bantama must be flogged publicly as punishment.

In an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, she argued that the boys would not be reformed if they are made to serve a jail term.

However, the humiliation that comes with being publicly caned would deter others better than a prison term.

“I don’t think prison will change them. It even hardens them because we don’t have the kind of atmosphere where people can really reflect, and then show remorse for what they have done…but when you are publicly punished I believe that will make you better…I believe [flogging] them will help.”

The MP blamed the lack of “parental care” for the boys’ alleged actions.

“The things that could have urged the young ones to indulge in this kind of sodomy as I call it is either they were under the influence of alcohol or were on drugs.”

“But like I said, they are showing their wild edge, they have started having feelings and therefore were examining their feelings and directed it [there] because they don’t have the right parental care to tell them that there are certain things that we don’t do in our society,” she added.

The 3 suspects are expected to appear before a Juvenile court today (Wednesday).

In a video circulating on social media, 5 young men were seen forcibly having sex with a teenage girl.

The young men are seen taking turns to rape the teenager.

The Police arrested the suspects and indicated that they are Junior High School and Senior High School students.

At a media briefing in Kumasi in the Public Relations Ashanti Regional Police Command, ASP Juliana Obeng confirmed the arrest and said the incident happened Bantama.

“The command has arrested 3 suspects. The arrest of these suspects was made on Saturday, 16th December 2017 at their various homes at Bantama. The three suspects and their 4 accomplices who are currently at large are all students….Two of the 3 arrested are in SHS 1 and the other in JHS 3.”

According to the prosecution, the case, which was supposed to have been heard on Tuesday in-camera by a Juvenile Court, had to be postponed to today [Wednesday], due to the absence of some relevant stakeholders expected to be in the at the in-camera sitting.

The four alleged accomplices in the act are still at large, but according to Patricia Appiagyei “we don’t have to waste time to get the rest, you know they are minors.”