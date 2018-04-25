Home > News > Local >

Curfew imposed on Bolga following renewed chieftaincy clashes


In Upper East Region Curfew imposed on Bolga following renewed chieftaincy clashes

  • Published:
File Photo play

File Photo
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A curfew has been imposed on the town of Bolgatanga in the Upper East region following renewed chieftaincy clashes.

Accra-based Class FM reports that there was tension between the feuding factions in the Atulbabisi community in Bolgatanga.

READ ALSO: Unemployment: Traffic wardens plead for new jobs after East Legon tunnel opens

The curfew became necessary following a serious scuffle between two royal gates on Tuesday, April 24.

Also, security has been beefed up in the community to prevent an escalation of the situation or any further clashes.

The chieftaincy dispute in Bolgatanga has been ongoing for the past five years, following the death of the Paramount Chief of Bolgatanga, Naba Martin Abilba III, in 2013.

The death of the Chief brought about tension in the town after his eldest son and another royal laid claim to the skin.

Several attempts by the Judicial Committee of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs to settle the matter has proved futile.

READ ALSO: Crime: 3 Police officers arrested for renting out guns to armed robbers

Meanwhile, the case is currently pending at the Bolgatanga High Court.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Galamsey: 23-year-old illegal miner drowns in 'galamsey' pit Galamsey 23-year-old illegal miner drowns in 'galamsey' pit
Unemployment: Traffic wardens plead for new jobs after East Legon tunnel opens Unemployment Traffic wardens plead for new jobs after East Legon tunnel opens
Photos: East Legon to Spintex road opens to traffic Photos East Legon to Spintex road opens to traffic
Fraudulence: Lawyer convicted for fraud Fraudulence Lawyer convicted for fraud
Crime: 3 Police officers arrested for renting out guns to armed robbers Crime 3 Police officers arrested for renting out guns to armed robbers
Crime: Two accused of defiling 15-year-old girl granted GH¢20,000 bail Crime Two accused of defiling 15-year-old girl granted GH¢20,000 bail

Recommended Videos

Pastor Mensa Otabil: Stop hustling for husbands after acting 'silly' in your youth Pastor Mensa Otabil Stop hustling for husbands after acting 'silly' in your youth
Gay Rights: UK Prime Minister insulted Ghana - Apostle Opoku Onyinah Gay Rights UK Prime Minister insulted Ghana - Apostle Opoku Onyinah
Local News: Ho Airport ready for operations Local News Ho Airport ready for operations



Top Articles

1 Marriage Material Stop hustling for husbands after acting 'silly' in...bullet
2 Millionaire's Club Kennedy Agyapong is not my business partner – Ibrahbullet
3 Katanka Car Kantanka releases Ghana's own G-Wagonbullet
4 Employment Govt to employ 100,000 graduates from May – Bawumia...bullet
5 Crime 3 Police officers arrested for renting out guns to armed...bullet
6 Photos Nana Addo, Bawumia throw Chief Imam a birthday partybullet
7 Alleged Fraud Police deny arrest of young millionaire Ibrahbullet
8 In Somanya Grandfather of 4-year-old boy shot by brother,...bullet
9 Crime Young Ghanaian millionaire Ibrah arrested for...bullet
10 Development Hot political dispute over who built Ho...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
4 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence in...bullet
5 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
6 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
7 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
8 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
9 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
10 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet

Local

Threats Powerful people are threatening me to shut up – Aning
NHIS
Contradiction Nana Addo hasn't paid GH¢1 billion NHIS debt - Service providers
Executive Director of Child Right International, Bright Appiah
Sex for Fees Teachers who abuse students sexually must be punished - Child's Right Int'l
Better for Ghanaian media to be irritating, reckless than praise-singers – Nana Addo