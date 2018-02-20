Home > News > Local >

'Discontinue picketing and go home'- gov't urges unemployed nurses


Minister of Information Mustapha Hamid assured the over 200 unemployed nurses who have been picketing at the premises of the health ministry since Monday that they will placed since the 2018 budget has made provision for them.

Government on Tuesday appealed to picketing unemployed nurses to discontinue their action and go home.

Minister of Information Mustapha Hamid assured the over 200 unemployed nurses who have been picketing at the premises of the health ministry since Monday that they will be placed since the 2018 budget has made provision for them.

He said: "It has come to the notice of the government, that since yesterday, nurses who graduated from government training institutions in 2016, have been picketing at the Ministry of Health, demanding that they be engaged to work in health facilities immediately.

"Government wishes to appeal to them to discontinue the picketing and go home, while the Minister for Health works to get them placement as has been assured."

The minister also placed on record that since the New Patriotic Party government gave into office in 2017, a backlog of 16,000 nurses who graduated between 2012 to 2015 have been absorbed.

He further noted that 27,000 "various categories of nurses" will be recruited this year.

