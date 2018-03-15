Fake foreign alcoholic drinks producer arrested

news

Nambu Dosu alias Joe of Nambu Distilleries has been arrested by the Ashanti Regional Police Command for producing foreign alcoholic drinks suspected to be harmful for consumption and without authorization.

The Ashanti Regional Police Commander COP Ken Yeboah briefing media in Kumasi said the police received complaint from the International Federal of Spirit Producers (IFSP) to the effect that some people were producing foreign alcoholic drinks.

According to COP Ken Yeboah, the complaint led police to the residence of the suspect Yaw Nambu Dosu alias Joe of Nambu Distilleries based in Ejisu and after search police retrieved 48 boxes of the suspected harmful alcoholic drinks.

The foreign alcoholic drinks include Black Label, Red Label, Bacardi, Lion Aromatic Schnapps as well as Smirnof, Lord Jack, Lord Kingsley, Sir Edwards, Bony Black and among other assorted drinks.