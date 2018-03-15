Home > News > Local >

Fake foreign alcoholic drinks producer arrested


Illegal Beverages Fake foreign alcoholic drinks producer arrested

The man was arrested for producing foreign alcoholic drinks suspected to be harmful for consumption.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nambu Dosu alias Joe of Nambu Distilleries has been arrested by the Ashanti Regional Police Command for producing foreign alcoholic drinks suspected to be harmful for consumption and without authorization.

The Ashanti Regional Police Commander COP Ken Yeboah briefing media in Kumasi said the police received complaint from the International Federal of Spirit Producers (IFSP) to the effect that some people were producing foreign alcoholic drinks.

READ MORE: Court orders rape suspect to produce BECE certificate

play

 

According to COP Ken Yeboah, the complaint led police to the residence of the suspect Yaw Nambu Dosu alias Joe of Nambu Distilleries based in Ejisu and after search police retrieved 48 boxes of the suspected harmful alcoholic drinks.

READ ALSO: Oda Police grab kingpins in Royal Motors robbery after shootout

The foreign alcoholic drinks include Black Label, Red Label, Bacardi, Lion Aromatic Schnapps as well as Smirnof, Lord Jack, Lord Kingsley, Sir Edwards, Bony Black and among other assorted drinks.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Law Enforcement: We’re pampering wrongdoers too much – Dep Speaker Law Enforcement We’re pampering wrongdoers too much – Dep Speaker
Justice: Court orders rape suspect to produce BECE certificate Justice Court orders rape suspect to produce BECE certificate
Watch Video: I don't have time for sex - Obinim Watch Video I don't have time for sex - Obinim
Child Labour: Police rescues 14 trafficked minors from Volta Lake Child Labour Police rescues 14 trafficked minors from Volta Lake
Commercial Sex Workers: Suhum residents fume over operations of brothel Commercial Sex Workers Suhum residents fume over operations of brothel
In Volta Region: FDA discovers poison in banku and okro that killed 6 In Volta Region FDA discovers poison in banku and okro that killed 6

Recommended Videos

Video: I don't have time for sex - Obinim Video I don't have time for sex - Obinim
Local News: Former COCOBOD Boss Charged With 27 Counts Of Financial Loss Local News Former COCOBOD Boss Charged With 27 Counts Of Financial Loss
Kwesi Pratt: Why Can't KNUST Even Make Solar Panels? Kwesi Pratt Why Can't KNUST Even Make Solar Panels?



Top Articles

1 Immigration 86 Ghanaians deported from USA arrive in Ghanabullet
2 Corruption Money laundering, fraud charged against Dr Stephen Opunibullet
3 Criminals Oda Police grab kingpins in Royal Motors robbery after...bullet
4 Sanitation Issues Zoomlion not to blame for filth in Accra - Okoe...bullet
5 Photos Freemasons attend K.B Asante's funeralbullet
6 Child Labour Police rescues 14 trafficked minors from Volta Lakebullet
7 Gays Grant us our rights - Homosexuals call on Parliamentbullet
8 Crime 5 fuel station armed robbers arrested at Asante Mampongbullet
9 Corruption Former COCOBOD CEO faces 27 charges for...bullet
10 Commercial Sex Workers Suhum residents fume over...bullet

Related Articles

Justice Court orders rape suspect to produce BECE certificate
Commercial Sex Workers Suhum residents fume over operations of brothel
In Volta Region FDA discovers poison in banku and okro that killed 6
Imposter Fake soldier arrested in Bawumia's security detail to be arranged before court
Bomb Scare Two 'grenade' suspects charged, one freed
Criminals Oda Police grab kingpins in Royal Motors robbery after shootout
Crime 5 fuel station armed robbers arrested at Asante Mampong
Gays Grant us our rights - Homosexuals call on Parliament
Galamsey Menace Deputy Speaker calls for ‘shoot-to-kill’ policy against illegal miners
Immigration 86 Ghanaians deported from USA arrive in Ghana

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse'bullet
2 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
5 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
6 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
7 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
8 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
9 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT,...bullet
10 Start-Up News Ghanaian founder just got $15 million to...bullet

Local

Fake Soldier
Imposter Fake soldier arrested in Bawumia's security detail to be arranged before court
Grenade suspects
Bomb Scare Two 'grenade' suspects charged, one freed
NLA Boss
Scandal NLA boss justifies awarding 11 contracts to his sister-in-law
Acquiring Ghanaian Passports Ghanaians to receive passports at birth