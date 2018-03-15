Fake foreign alcoholic drinks producer arrested

The man was arrested for producing foreign alcoholic drinks suspected to be harmful for consumption.
The Ashanti Regional Police Commander COP Ken Yeboah briefing media in Kumasi said the police received complaint from the International Federal of Spirit Producers (IFSP) to the effect that some people were producing foreign alcoholic drinks.
READ MORE: Court orders rape suspect to produce BECE certificate
READ ALSO: Oda Police grab kingpins in Royal Motors robbery after shootout
The foreign alcoholic drinks include Black Label, Red Label, Bacardi, Lion Aromatic Schnapps as well as Smirnof, Lord Jack, Lord Kingsley, Sir Edwards, Bony Black and among other assorted drinks.