Fake policeman arrested in Tema for fraud


  • Published:
Joshua Asante play

Joshua Asante
Joshua Asante, a 33-year old man has been arrested by the Tema Police Command for allegedly defrauding some unsuspected individuals.

Asante, who acted as a fake police officer is alleged to have taken huge sums of monies from people to secure them jobs in the police service.

He pretended to be an Assistant Commissioner of Police and succeeded in persuading his victims who were mainly his church members to defraud them to a tune of GHS 6,100.00.

Disclosing this to the media, the Tema Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Joseph Benefo-Darkwah said the suspect was arrested by the Ashaiman Police after the he had failed to honour his promise to his victims.

The police further indicated that the suspect, who later claimed to be an IT expert from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Technology is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

