Fulani herdsmen menace: Gov't to create cattle ranches

President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced the construction of ranches in some parts of the country in a bid to deal with the Fulani herdsmen menace.

There have been multiple clashes between local communities and the nomadic herdsmen who are sometimes accused of invading peoples' farms with their cattle to graze.

Speaking last Wednesday when a delegation from the National Council of Fulani Chiefs in Ghana paid a courtesy call on him at the Flagstaff House, in Accra, the president said finding a solution to the Fulani menace was a big concern to his government.

He said: “Everybody in this country has been very disturbed by the activities of ‘Fulani herdsmen’. We hear about the fights that have been going in different parts of the country Ashanti, Volta Region, Eastern Region. They are very disturbing. Therefore, finding a solution is one of the big concerns of my government.”

He continued: "We want to have a solution that will protect everybody, the herdsmen, their cattle and the communities in which they work. Because, if we do not have that understanding, having to work together becomes very difficult."