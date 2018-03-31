Koku Anyidoho suggests "coup" comments not reckless

news

The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho has suggested in a media interview that his threat to overthrow the Akufo-Addo administration in a 'civilian coup' was not reckless.

READ MORE: Embattled Koku Anyidoho to face CID again on Tuesday

He rebuffed a question on Joy FM's Newsfile suggesting he often makes reckless comments.

"I have never been reckless, I will never been reckless in my statements," he said on Newsfile Saturday.

The Deputy NDC General Secretary is on police enquiry bail after he was picked up by Criminal Investigative Departments (CID) operatives on Tuesday for saying there will be a "civilian coup d'etat" against the government.

He spent two days in the custody of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI). While he was there, he was visited by bigwigs of the NDC including former President John Mahama.

READ MORE: Anyidoho opens up on custody time

Anyidoho is expect to report to the CID on Tuesday.

The Police have secured a court warrant to search his phones and other electronic gadgets.