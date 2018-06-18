Pulse.com.gh logo
Non-availability of CT scan in Korle-Bu leads death of 2-yr-old


The Father of the deceased, Richard Yaw Asante, said when they got to Korle-Bu the doctor told him they needed to have a CT scan. However, he was told that the hospital’s CT scan was spoilt.

play
A 2-year-old girl has died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra due to the lack of the needed facilities to attend to her after she was transferred to the hospital.

The Father of the deceased, Richard Yaw Asante told Accra FM that her wife was carrying the baby when she slipped and fell on Thursday (June 14, 2018).

“My wife slipped on the staircase with the baby, 2 years, and the baby’s head hit the wall. She suddenly collapsed. Blood was oozing out of the head. So, I quickly rushed them to the Valley View hospital where the baby was given some drips. From there they referred us to the 37 Military hospital.”

“The first disappointment started from Valley View when they were arranging for an ambulance. It took about an hour for us to get an ambulance. When the ambulance came, the arrangement was made and oxygen and water were placed on her,” he continued.

The baby was not stable when they got to 37 Military Hospital. The child was referred to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

“So, the mother, the driver and another nurse who were in the ambulance drove to Korle-Bu and I also followed them.”

He continued: “One thing happened on the way to the 37 Military hospital. The ambulance driver bypassed the Chief Justice’s convoy and one of the dispatch riders followed the ambulance to 37 and arrested the driver. But that matter was settled and we moved on although I was angry.”

“We continued to Korle-Bu where they had referred the child to. When I got there, they had taken the child out of the ambulance and they were at the emergency centre. Even the gadget that was used in checking the pulse, I had to buy it myself, GHS200. I bought virtually everything that was used.”

He said the doctor told him they needed to have a CT scan. However, he was told that the hospital’s CT scan was spoilt and so he needed to do it somewhere else.

“I asked where I could get the nearest lab to do the scan yet they could not tell me. So, I quickly called a friend’s daughter who is a doctor at Korle-Bu to assist us. She came and examined the girl and said we needed to arrange for an ambulance for the girl to undergo the scan.”

“By that time, the ambulance we came with from Valley View had left, and, so, we had to look for another ambulance. It took us hours to get a new ambulance but by the time we had the new ambulance, the baby had stopped breathing, she was dead.”

