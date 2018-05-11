Palmer-Buckle appointed Cape Coast Archbishop

news

The Catholic Church has named Most Reverend Gabriel Charles Palmer-Buckle as the new Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Cape Coast.

In a release signed by the Apostolic Nuncio, His Excellency Most Rev. Jean Marie Speich, it said “His Holiness Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of His Grace Archbishop Mathias Nketsiah of Cape Coast,” hence the new appointment.

His Grace Archbishop Mathias Nketsiah has reached the retirement age of 75 years. Meanwhile, his failing health also adds to the reasons for his resignation.

READ ALSO: I’d resign than preside over delusional gay bill – Speaker of Parliament

Under the Canon Law of the Roman Catholic Church, an Archbishop of an Archdiocese is supposed to resign at a certain age.

However, His Grace Archbishop Mathias Nketsiah is eligible to be appointed to other higher positions in the church.

About Most Reverend Gabriel Charles Palmer-Buckle

The Most Reverend Charles Gabriel Palmer- Buckle (born 15 June 1950 in Axim, Ghana) is a Ghanaian Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Church, a former teacher and a key figure in the political scene in Ghana.

READ ALSO: 14 persons arrested for open defecation

He is the Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra and is the second Ghanaian native to become Archbishop of Accra.

Installed in 2005, he became the 4th Ordinary for Accra since its establishment as a diocese. He was also the first Bishop of Koforidua.

He was educated in the Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary in Ghana and at the Pontifical Urban University where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in Philosophy and another in Sacred Theology. He also holds a Doctorate Degree in Sacred Theology from the Pontifical Salesian University in Rome.

He had also been a chaplain and teacher at both the Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary and at Achimota School.

He was ordained a priest on 12 December 1976 in Accra, appointed as Bishop of Koforidua on 6 July 1992, consecrated on 6 January 1993 and appointed as an Archbishop of Accra on 28 May 2005.