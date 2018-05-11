Home > News > Local >

Palmer-Buckle appointed Cape Coast Archbishop


Catholic Church In Ghana Palmer-Buckle appointed Cape Coast Archbishop

Most Reverend Palmer-Buckle is replacing His Grace Archbishop Mathias Nketsiah who has reached the retirement age of 75 years and has resigned.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra, Archbishop Gabriel Palmer Buckle play

Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra, Archbishop Gabriel Palmer Buckle
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Catholic Church has named Most Reverend Gabriel Charles Palmer-Buckle as the new Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Cape Coast.

In a release signed by the Apostolic Nuncio, His Excellency Most Rev. Jean Marie Speich, it said “His Holiness Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of His Grace Archbishop Mathias Nketsiah of Cape Coast,” hence the new appointment.

His Grace Archbishop Mathias Nketsiah has reached the retirement age of 75 years. Meanwhile, his failing health also adds to the reasons for his resignation.

READ ALSO: I’d resign than preside over delusional gay bill – Speaker of Parliament

Under the Canon Law of the Roman Catholic Church, an Archbishop of an Archdiocese is supposed to resign at a certain age.

However, His Grace Archbishop Mathias Nketsiah is eligible to be appointed to other higher positions in the church.

About Most Reverend Gabriel Charles Palmer-Buckle

The Most Reverend Charles Gabriel Palmer- Buckle (born 15 June 1950 in Axim, Ghana) is a Ghanaian Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Church, a former teacher and a key figure in the political scene in Ghana.

READ ALSO: 14 persons arrested for open defecation

He is the Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra and is the second Ghanaian native to become Archbishop of Accra.

Installed in 2005, he became the 4th Ordinary for Accra since its establishment as a diocese. He was also the first Bishop of Koforidua.

He was educated in the Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary in Ghana and at the Pontifical Urban University where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in Philosophy and another in Sacred Theology. He also holds a Doctorate Degree in Sacred Theology from the Pontifical Salesian University in Rome.

He had also been a chaplain and teacher at both the Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary and at Achimota School.

He was ordained a priest on 12 December 1976 in Accra, appointed as Bishop of Koforidua on 6 July 1992, consecrated on 6 January 1993 and appointed as an Archbishop of Accra on 28 May 2005.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Sanitation: 14 persons arrested for open defecation Sanitation 14 persons arrested for open defecation
Omo Agege: Senate appeals suspension nullification Omo Agege Senate appeals suspension nullification
Drug Trafficking: Ugandan arrested at KIA for trafficking 67 pellets of narcotics Drug Trafficking Ugandan arrested at KIA for trafficking 67 pellets of narcotics
Homosexuality: I’d resign than preside over delusional gay bill – Speaker of Parliament Homosexuality I’d resign than preside over delusional gay bill – Speaker of Parliament
In Zamfara: Army troops kill 8 armed bandits during gun battle In Zamfara Army troops kill 8 armed bandits during gun battle
Babafemi Ojudu: Buhari’s political adviser quits Ekiti governorship race Babafemi Ojudu Buhari’s political adviser quits Ekiti governorship race

Recommended Videos

Local News: Angel Obinim dodges court by sickness excuse again Local News Angel Obinim dodges court by sickness excuse again
Health Concerns: Government panics as HIV infections increase by 21% Health Concerns Government panics as HIV infections increase by 21%
Defiance: I'll never kneel before Otumfuo Osei Tutu - Kweku Baako Defiance I'll never kneel before Otumfuo Osei Tutu - Kweku Baako



Top Articles

1 Interdiction Adom FM suspends Captain Smart for 'reckless' comments on airbullet
2 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the Nation...bullet
3 Fatal Crash 10 die in Yendi-Tamale road accidentbullet
4 Restructure Single spine salary structure will be reviewed - Nana Addobullet
5 Murder Man detained for killing pregnant woman and sonbullet
6 Judicial Corruption Nana Addo suspends Justice Dery, 3 others...bullet
7 Trial Angel Obinim dodges court by sickness excuse againbullet
8 Pandemic Ebola is back; Ghana Health Service issues an alertbullet
9 Defiance I'll never kneel before Otumfuo - Kweku Baakobullet
10 Paedophilia Teacher forces 15-year-old girl to abort...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
5 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
6 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
7 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
8 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military...bullet
9 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
10 Innovation KSM interviews CEO of Kaeme, Freda Obeng-Ampofobullet

Local

Major Maxwell Mahama
Mob Justice Major Mahama trial begins as first witness testifies
AU disease control centre to help DRC fight new Ebola outbreak
Ebola AU disease control centre to help DRC fight new outbreak
Woman stoned to death for marrying 11 men
Polyandry Woman stoned to death for marrying 11 men
Kano health workers join JOHESU strike
Johesu Kano health workers join strike