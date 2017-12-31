Volta Region :  At least three killed in horror crash on Sogakope-Adidome road

news

At least three people have been killed after the bus they were travelling crashed at Bakpa Adzani on the Sogakope-Adidome road in the Volta Region.

Several others sustained injuries after the Mercedes Benz Sprinter they were travelling in had one of its tyre burst and skidding off the road.

The bus, with registration number AS 6874-10 was heading to Sogakope from Accra when the accident occured. It had 22 passengers.

The accident is thought to have happened on Saturday--police remain on scene.

According to a Joy News report, the injured are on admission at the Adidome Government Hospital, Comboni, St. Anthony's Hospital at Dzodze and the Volta Regional Hospital in Ho.