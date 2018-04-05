Home > News > Politics >

Akufo-Addo to address Ghanaians on US military deal tonight


Akufo-Addo to address Ghanaians on US military deal tonight

The deal, which has since been ratified by parliament caused the opposition NDC and some civil society organisations to stage a huge demonstration in Accra last week.

President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo will tonight address Ghanaians on the controversial military agreement government signed with the United States of America.

The broadcast is expected to be on all major networks at 8 pm.

There has been a public outrage since documents of a military agreement between Ghana and the US leaked about a fortnight ago.

His public address is expected to bring to rest the raging controversies over the deal that has seen pro-opposition elements demonstrate about whether or not it is worth it for the country to accept the deal that has already been passed by parliament.

According to the deal, “United States Contractors shall not be liable to pay tax or similar charge assess within Ghana in connection with this agreement”. The US military is also authorized to control entry to the facilities meant for the exclusive use of their forces.

