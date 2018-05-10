Home > News > Politics >

Don't Spare Hajia Fati - Occupy Ghana tasks Multimedia


Assault Don't Spare Hajia Fati - Occupy Ghana tasks Multimedia

Hajia Fati, who has since rendered an apology, claimed she didn't know she was a reporter and saw her like an onion seller.

  • Published:
Hajia Fati play

Hajia Fati
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Political pressure group, Occupy Ghana has tasked Multimedia, the company whose employee was assaulted by NPP's Hajia Fati, to make sure she is prosecuted.

They said such an act will serve as deterrent to other political fanatics in the future.

Avid NPP supporter Hajia Fati allegedly slapped Adom FM reporter Ohemaa Sakyiwaa at the NPP Headquarters last Friday.

Hajia Fati, who has since rendered an apology, claimed she didn't know she was a reporter and saw her like an onion seller.

READ ALSO: Hajia Fati apologises for giving journalist 'dirty' slap

In a statement, the pressure group said it “wishes to register its total abhorrence at the penchant of persons, particularly those in political authority or with political connections, to assault and batter journalists who are simply doing their work.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW

Hajia Fati play

Hajia Fati

OccupyGhana® wishes to register its total abhorrence at the penchant of persons, particularly those in political authority or with political connections, to assault and batter journalists who are simply doing their work.

The recent reported assault on Ohemaa Sakyiwaa Ahwenepa, a reporter of Accra-based Adom FM by one Hajia Fati, a known member and operative of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at that party’s headquarters in Accra is reprehensible and ought to be condemned outright. In addition, the perpetrator has to be dealt with to the fullest extent permitted by law.

OccupyGhana® is concerned that these attacks persist because of the failure, neglect or refusal to prosecute offenders. This has created a culture of impunity that has unfortunately infected and engulfed even the Ghana Police Service, when one considers the recent similarly barbaric, senseless and un-called for attacks on another journalist, Iddrissu Latif also of the Multimedia Group, while undertaking his legitimate journalistic duties.

 

Examples of such attacks are a legion. However, one thread that runs through them is the non-prosecution of the perpetrators. Added to this is the apparent lack of interest or inability of the victims to commence and sustain civil legal action against their assaulters and the owners of the premises where these assaults occur, particularly the political parties.

READ ALSO: Adom FM's journalist reportedly slapped by Hajia Fati at NPP Headquarters

We are scandalized by the time it took the New Patriotic Party to publicly condemn the actions of Hajia Fati; and when that came, it was markedly forced, laboured and half-hearted. The NPP appears oblivious to the fact that it has a legal obligation to protect journalists and other persons who they allow into their premises to conduct legitimate business.

OccupyGhana® is heartened to learn about a report of the assault having been filed with the police. We are glad that Hajia Fati has been invited for questioning. We would encourage the Multimedia group to also commence civil proceedings against both Hajia Fati and the NPP, and to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that justice is done in this matter

In the same vein, we are demanding full disclosure from the Ghana Police Service on its investigations into the assault of Iddrissu Latif, and for the relevant consequential legal processes to take place.

These attacks on journalists must stop forthwith. An attack on journalists going about their legitimate duties is an attack on the entire Ghanaian citizenry. It must not be tolerated! The media as the ‘fourth estate of the realm’ play an integral role in the lives of the state and its peoples. Any party or group that seeks to thwart their work have no right to institutional existence under the Fourth Republican Constitution.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Official Leave: Nana Addo goes to UK with family for a week-long vacation Official Leave Nana Addo goes to UK with family for a week-long vacation
Employment: Paying NABCO workers GH¢700 woefully inadequate - Ken Agyapong Employment Paying NABCO workers GH¢700 woefully inadequate - Ken Agyapong
Remorse: Hajia Fati apologises for giving journalist 'dirty' slap Remorse Hajia Fati apologises for giving journalist 'dirty' slap
Alleged Malfeasance: Martin Amidu must investigate 'chop chop' at Tourism Company - A-Plus Alleged Malfeasance Martin Amidu must investigate 'chop chop' at Tourism Company - A-Plus
Regret: You rushed in voting for Akufo-Addo - Desoso tells unemployed nurses Regret You rushed in voting for Akufo-Addo - Desoso tells unemployed nurses
Assault: NDC 'slaps' Hajia Fati for calling journalist onion seller after attack Assault NDC 'slaps' Hajia Fati for calling journalist onion seller after attack

Recommended Videos

Politics: Mahama to declare presidential bid very soon Politics Mahama to declare presidential bid very soon
History: JB Danquah is the founder of university of Ghana - Akufo-Addo History JB Danquah is the founder of university of Ghana - Akufo-Addo
Politics: Government to rehabilitate police stations nationwide – Nana Addo Politics Government to rehabilitate police stations nationwide – Nana Addo



Top Articles

1 Gargantuan Promises Nana Addo deceived us - Unemployed nurses crybullet
2 Remorse Hajia Fati apologises for giving journalist 'dirty' slapbullet
3 Allegations Nana Addo spent GH¢9.5m to renovate his private...bullet
4 Assault NDC 'slaps' Hajia Fati for calling journalist onion seller...bullet
5 Jobless Graduates Nana Addo will create 2.4 million jobless...bullet
6 Assault Hajia Fati arrested by police for slapping journalistbullet
7 Chop Chop Akua Blakofe resigns from GTDC over alleged...bullet
8 History JB Danquah is the founder of University of Ghana -...bullet
9 Legal Action Hajia threatens to sue NPP if...bullet
10 Allegations Agric Minister is an 'arrogant liar' -...bullet

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
3 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
4 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
5 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
6 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
7 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
8 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over 'shithole'...bullet
9 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet
10 Government News Names you can't register according to...bullet

Politics

Booted Out Frances Essiam suspended as CEO of Gas Cylinder Company
Hajia Fati
Assault NPP condemns Hajia Fati after media threatens to blacklist party
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Campaign Promises Odike as President would have been better than Nana Addo - NDC man
Okorocha, Yari meet President Buhari in Daura, update him on outcome
Ward Congresses Okorocha, Yari meet President Buhari in Daura, update him on outcome