Nana Addo will sack 'okro mouth' Ministers soon - Kweku Baako


Revelation Nana Addo will sack 'okro mouth' Ministers soon - Kweku Baako

Kwaku Baako spilled the beans when he appeared on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Kokrokoo.

  Published:
President Akufo-Addo play

President Akufo-Addo
The Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has hinted that President Nana Akufo-Addo will soon fire Minster's who are fond of engaging in media squabbles.

He said such Ministers are painting the government in a bad light.

“If there are problems between people who are in government manning different institutions of State and you have difficulties, but cannot refer your case to the appointing authorities or (lieutenants) the appropriate agencies . . . is not to the credit of the system. I wouldn’t say people should be silent. Silence is not always golden but they have to be careful,” he said.

Baako, who is a close confidante of the President said there are proper structures in resolving such matters but some of the government appointees are not using it.

Kweku Baako play

Kweku Baako

 

“Those Presidential appointees who, when they have problems, they rush to the media and put their case forward. They’re not helping the government and for that matter the President", he added.

“Several people will very soon go home to think about themselves. It is bound to happen”, he intimated.

