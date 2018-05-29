‘Only God decides who goes to heaven’ – Kufour replies Rawlings

news

Ex-President John Agyekum Kufour has responded to claims by predecessor Jerry John Rawlings that he is “evil” and will not go to heaven.

According to him, the decision over who makes it to heave can only be made by God and not any mortal being, including Rawlings.

Kufour’s comments come after Rawlings launched scathing attack on him and former president John Mahama, describing the pair as “evil” and “rouge” respectively.

Speaking at a meeting with some elders and chiefs from Mepe in the Volta Region last Tuesday, the NDC founder suggested that the two former Presidents do not deserve to make it to heaven.

“I know with my integrity when I die, I will go to heaven but when I see these corrupt leaders, I will ask permission from God and flog them,” Rawlings ranted.

“If they don’t leave heaven for me, I will go and leave the heavens and join Satan in hell because I cannot stay in the same place with them,” he added.

Rawlings later appoligised to both Kufour and Mahama for his remarks, insisting his choice of words were inappropriate.

"The former president apologises to former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and John Dramani Mahama for the choice of words. He deems the words as inappropriate and withdraws them," a statement from his office read.

However, the withdrawal from Rawlings has not prevented Kufour from also relying in equal measure.

In the letter signed by Dr Kwabena Osei Adubofour on Monday, Kufour said it is not the place of any man to tell which individual will make it to heaven as "it is only God who decides who goes there or not."

He further debunked claims of by Rawlings that he diverted state fund during his eight-year stay in office.

According to Kufour, he “never divested any state property to himself or his family members”, adding that “the divestiture of state properties and enterprises that took place during his tenure in office was done legally and according to laid-down procedures, rules, and regulations, and to the utmost benefit of the people of Ghana.”