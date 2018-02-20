Home > News > Politics >

Parliament set to approve Martin Amidu today


Special Prosecutor Parliament set to approve Martin Amidu

The Appointments Committee may submit their report on Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor.

Parliament is expected to approve the nomination of Martin Amidu as the Special Prosecutor today, Tuesday, February 20, 2017.

He will be approved after the consideration and adoption of the report by the Appointments Committee of Parliament (ACP), which has, by consensus, approved the nomination of Amidu as the Special Prosecutor.

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu speaking on the floor of the House said "The Appointments Committee may submit their report, the report on the president’s nomination of Mr. Martin Alamisi Benz Kaiser Amidu as Special Prosecutor. Mr. Speaker, the report may be adopted by the House on the same day or perhaps the ensuing day."

He said the ACP was billed to present its report to Parliament today.

Anti-graft campaigner, Amidu was nominated by the President to be the first Special Prosecutor.

This was in fulfillment of a campaign promise by the President during the 2016 general elections.

The Office is also expected to help reduce the workload on existing investigative agencies and, thereby, enhance their effectiveness.

