This 18-year-old Ghanaian has a dream to win the Ballon d'Or

Winning an award as the best player in the world is the ultimate goal for most footballers and Charles-Jesaja Herrmann is no different.

Growing up to a father, Charles Kwablan Akunnor, who had an envious football career, the standards could not have naturally been set any higher.

Akunnor played for Obuasi Goldfields, VfL Wolfsburg among others at club level and was made the captain of the Black Stars following Abedi Pele’s retirement.

Charles-Jesaja Herrmann his son, however, has a bigger dream.

Having played at different youth levels for Germany, Jeseja looks to make it big in the sport of football.

“I know I dream big about what I want. You have to work for it really hard but I want to win the Ballon D‘Or and the World Cup with the National Team these are my biggest dreams,” Charles-Jesaja Herrmann said in an interview with Ghanasportsonline.com.

“I have the same specialty as my father. Football is in the genes so it’s something I love doing. I started playing football with my aunt at the age of 3 and that’s how it all started.”

The 18-year-old also has Ronaldo Lima and Thierry Henry as players he’d like to be like.

“The Brazilian Ronaldo and Thierry Henry are my idols and I really want to win the World Cup title with the national team,” he says.

On playing for Ghana or Germany at the senior international level, CK Akonnor’s son still does not have a definite answer. What he knows is, whatever choice he makes, winning is the only answer.

“I don’t know it now but let’s see what will happen in the future,” the VfL Wolfsburg players said.

