Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko goalkeeper has switched to the camp of the eternal rivals Accra Hearts as confirmed by the club’s Public Relations Officer.

Ernest Sowah’s contract was terminated a fortnight ago as he was deemed surplus to requirements this gave Accra Hearts of OAK the leeway to sign up the shot stopper.

Sowah’s addition to the club should look to be a solution to the club’s goalkeeping problems as the side have conceded 13 goals in 11 games so far in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

Ernest Sowah feels the void left by Theophilus Jackson who was released alongside Joshua Otoo,Cosmos Dauda and Evans Quao

Kwame Opare Addo in speaking to Happy FM confirmed that Ernest Sowah had joined Hearts of Oak

"Five minutes ago Ernest Sowah came to Hearts' Secretariat to sign his contract. So as I speak, he has officially joined Hearts of Oak.

Hearts of Oak are currently 3rd on the Ghana Premier League log with 15 points