Happy New Year :  5 Ghanaian Players Abroad who would do better in 2018

The year 2017 left all of us with footballing moments we will forever cherish in our hearts and minds.

We quickly examine the players who made a claim for themselves outside the shores of Ghana and we pick the few who we are to expect more brilliance, panache, skill, grit and wit going into the year 2018.

Joseph Paintsil

Joseph Paintsil was absolutely outstanding in the 2016/2017 season of Ghana Premier League for Tema Youth as he scored 10 goals.

The talented midfielder then transferred to Ferencvaros in Hungary and picked up from where he left off in Ghana. However, Paintsil left 2017 scored 6 goals and provided 4 assists in 12 league games in the Hungarian League.

The New Year is upon us and Joseph Paintsil is definitely the player to look out for 2018. The Hungarian League is currently on break with Ferencvaros leading the pack and his immense contribution saw him make the League’s team of the year so far.

Kevin-Prince Boateng

The midfielder has had eventful year in 2017 as he had a good time with Las Palmas scoring 10 la liga goals in the process.

Boateng has then moved on to the German side Eintracht Frankfurt and is putting in a good shift for his club.

Kevin-Prince Boateng has appeared in 17 league games for the side with 3 goals. Boateng’s input has aided the club to maintain 8th spot in the league so far after 17 games.

2018 seems to be a year where Kevin-Prince Boateng is a sure bet to improve and get stronger in the Geraman Bundesliga.

Patrick Twumasi

The Astana forward has had the time of his life since he sealed a permanent move to Kazakhastan in 2105 following previous loan spells at the club and stints in Russia.

Twumasi has had decent time times in the last three years but 2017 has proven to be definitely his best.

The Ghanaian forward scored 13 league goals with 6 assist in 30 games which saw him earn a call up in the Black Stars.

Twumasi has also gone on to win the FC Astana best player for the 2017 league season. Twumasi will most likely stay with the club going into a new season and is bound to better the feat he has reached in the just ended one.

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom

The rejuvenated striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom will really cherish the year 2017. Richmond Baokye Yiadom managed to score 40 goals in all club competitions in 2017 and that is indeed an improvement in his previous years along his football career.

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom was awarded the club’s best player for the year 2017 and that in itself is an endorsement to show how successful a year it has been for him.

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom in 2018 will really be burnt on two seasons within the year. That is the winter and the summer transfer window interspersed with the decision as to whether he stays in the club or not will be crucial.

It may look like a move from Serbia is in the cards but the next team he moves to and whether he can settle in quickly will determine the year for Richmond Boakye Yiadom. Nothwistanding, Richmond Baokye Yiadom is set to improve on his performance this year.

Thomas Partey

The Atletico Madrd will not really need to do too much but to just maintain the good form he is in at the moment. Thomas Partey is gradually becoming an integral part of the Atletico Madrid team and has put in a great vain of form for the side in the 2017/2018 season.

Thomas Teye Partey has featured in 16 league games in the ongoing 2017/2018 season and played in all 6 Champions League games which ended up in disappointment for the side.

Atletico Madrid crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in the group stages and Partey will have to make do with the UEFA Europa League to make a claim in the first half of 2018.

Thomas Partey with African Cup Qualifiers being the only competitive activity in 2018 for the Ghana Black Stars is set one key player in the national team set up.