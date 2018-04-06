news

Actor and Tv Presenter Mikky Osei Berko has stated he believes he will be the first African Coach to win the World Cup with an African side.

Mikky Osei Berko also has a UEFA Coaching License B and has grown the interest in developing young football talents

In speaking on Kwese Free Sports Mikky Osei Berko popularly known as “Master Richard” spoke on his aspirations of becoming a national team coach

READ ALSO:The 10 jersey traced from Abedi Pele to Andre Ayew

“It is a consideration I am having and sometimes I believe I will be the first coach to be the World Cup to Africa”

Mikky Osei Berko shared his thoughts on the need to grow football from the grassroots in Ghana in order for football in the country to develop

“I have had an experience in playing juvenile football. The English had to go back and understand it is more scientific. If you look at the American talent and apply Brazilian football it will not fit in. Football has become that scientific.

To everything there are standards, if you want to grow footballers to perform at that age you need to start from juvenile. That is why I see the football in this country as a joke because we do not plant but we want the fruits to grow.

Osei Berko also spoke on his new colts’ team he currently owns

“We have the Spartans as an Academy we want to develop. I have two boys who are playing well outside the country I see young ones here who have so much talent but have no guidance.”

Mikki Osei Berko’s Academy currently has 60 players in which he houses 30 of them as they range from 11 to 17.

READ ALSO:Nana Aba Anamoah is now a part of Accra Great Olympics

He did highlight a few challenges his outfit faces with regards to playing surfaces

Mikky Osei Berko is well known for playing roles in a few hit Television series like "Taxi Driver" and "Dada Boat"