Home > Sports > Football >

Mikky Osei Berko believes he will be the win the World Cup


Master Richard Mikky Osei Berko believes he will be the first African Coach to win the World Cup

Mikky Osei Berko says he will want to coach the senior national team and believes he will win the World Cup with them when he does

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Actor and Tv Presenter Mikky Osei Berko has stated he believes he will be the first African Coach to win the World Cup with an African side.

Mikky Osei Berko also has a UEFA Coaching License B and has grown the interest in developing young football talents

In speaking on Kwese Free Sports Mikky Osei Berko popularly known as “Master Richard” spoke on his aspirations of becoming a national team coach

READ ALSO:The 10 jersey traced from Abedi Pele to Andre Ayew

“It is a consideration I am having and sometimes I believe I will be the first coach to be the World Cup to Africa”

Mikky Osei Berko shared his thoughts on the need to grow football from the grassroots in Ghana in order for football in the country to develop

“I have had an experience in playing juvenile football. The English had to go back and understand it is more scientific. If you look at the American talent and apply Brazilian football it will not fit in. Football has become that scientific.

To everything there are standards, if you want to grow footballers to perform at that age you need to start from juvenile. That is why I see the football in this country as a joke because we do not plant but we want the fruits to grow.

Osei Berko also spoke on his new colts’ team he currently owns

“We have the Spartans as an Academy we want to develop. I have two boys who are playing well outside the country I see young ones here who have so much talent but have no guidance.”

Mikki Osei Berko’s Academy currently has 60 players in which he houses 30 of them as they range from 11 to 17.

READ ALSO:Nana Aba Anamoah is now a part of Accra Great Olympics

He did highlight a few challenges his outfit faces with regards to playing surfaces

Mikky Osei Berko is well known for playing roles in a few hit Television series like "Taxi Driver" and "Dada Boat"

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

FC Kairat: Gideon Baah joins new club after New York Red Bulls release FC Kairat Gideon Baah joins new club after New York Red Bulls release
Ghana Premier League: Nana Aba Anamoah is now a part of Accra Great Olympics Ghana Premier League Nana Aba Anamoah is now a part of Accra Great Olympics
Hiring! Asamoah Gyan’s Baby Jet Airlines start recruiting; here’s how to get a job Hiring! Asamoah Gyan’s Baby Jet Airlines start recruiting; here’s how to get a job
Football: Ranieri angrily challenges talk of a split with Nantes Football Ranieri angrily challenges talk of a split with Nantes
Football: Leaders Lokomotiv regroup after Amkar flop Football Leaders Lokomotiv regroup after Amkar flop
Football: Kompany happy to keep Man City title champagne on ice Football Kompany happy to keep Man City title champagne on ice

Recommended Videos

New Club: Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairat New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairat
Ghana Premier League: GFA executive c'ttee approves decision to ban ref for 8 matches Ghana Premier League GFA executive c'ttee approves decision to ban ref for 8 matches
Sports News: Ray Wilkins Dies At Age 61 Sports News Ray Wilkins Dies At Age 61



Top Articles

1 Sad News Michael Essien pays tribute to Ray Wilkins following death newsbullet
2 Hiring! Asamoah Gyan’s Baby Jet Airlines start recruiting; here’s how...bullet
3 The Best Black Stars player Albert Adomah named in English...bullet
4 Prank text gone wrong Raheem Sterling apologizes to Usain Bolt for...bullet
5 Davide Iovinella 24 year old quits football to be a “porn” starbullet
6 Photos How a Ghana Premier League referee was reportedly...bullet
7 UEFA Champions League Check out how Ronaldo’s spectacular...bullet
8 Fire For Fire Has Countryman Songo moved from Adom TV to...bullet
9 Brothers For Life Lovely photos of the Ayew brothers...bullet
10 Black Stars The 10 jersey traced from Abedi Pele to...bullet

Top Videos

1 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against Barcelonabullet
2 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
3 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet
4 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header against Heartsbullet
5 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
8 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
9 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
10 National Team Nii Odartey Lamptey wants to coach the...bullet

Football

An overhead kick from Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, netting his second goal of the evening, drew wild applause from Juventus supporters on Wednesday night.
Serie A After Ronaldo magic, Juventus bid to keep home fires burning at Benevento
Manchester City players react at the final whistle during the UEFA Champions League match against Liverpool on April 4, 2018
Premier League Man City on brink of title glory as Man Utd visit
Lacazette scored his first goal from open play since January 20.
Europa League Lyon final a dream after difficult debut season for Lacazette
Alexandre Lacazette scored his first double since September to hand Arsenal a commanding lead.
Europa League Nerveless Arsenal hammer CSKA to move towards