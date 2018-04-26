Nyantakyi should seek re-election-CAF President

news

CAF President Ahmad Ahmad has advised Nyantakyi to seek re-election if the football stakeholders want him to.

The Malagasy was speaking to Starr FM when he did say his 1st Vice President still has every right to contest for a re-election.

“If the government, if people ask him to continue, then why must he stop? The people need him, the stakeholders need him so why must he not contest again.



“We are here to serve our Nation and service to your country comes first and so I will advise him to seek re-election.”

Nyantakyi has been the Ghana Football Association President for 13 years and earlier announced that he was not interested in going for a fourth successive term in office.



However, in an interesting turn of events George Afriyie who announced his interest of being Ghana Football Association candidate was ousted as GFA Vice President this week.