Paa Kwesi Fabin appointed Kotoko coach?


Paa Kwesi Fabin appointed Kotoko coach?

The former Black Satellites trainer has been handed the Asante Kotoko coaching job, according to a Kumasi based radio station owned by Dr. Kwame Kyei.

Paa Kwesi Fabin has been appointed as the head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, according to Light FM, a radio station owned by Dr. Kwame Kyei, the Executive Chairman of the Kumasi giants.

The Porcupine Warriors parted ways with Steve Polack after the club suffered elimination on Wednesday against CARA Brazzaville in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Several names have come up as Asante Kotoko hunt for Polack’s replacement, but Light FM which is up to date with Kotoko news have disclosed that Fabin who just left office as the head coach of the Black Satellites coach has been handed the job, pending official announcement.

The Ghana Premier League will commence next weekend in all the eight centres across the nation.

