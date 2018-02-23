Paa Kwesi Fabin appointed Kotoko coach?

news

Paa Kwesi Fabin has been appointed as the head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, according to Light FM, a radio station owned by Dr. Kwame Kyei, the Executive Chairman of the Kumasi giants.

The Porcupine Warriors parted ways with Steve Polack after the club suffered elimination on Wednesday against CARA Brazzaville in the CAF Confederation Cup.

READ MORE: This is how Muniru Sulley celebrated Muntari’s deal with La Coruna

Several names have come up as Asante Kotoko hunt for Polack’s replacement, but Light FM which is up to date with Kotoko news have disclosed that Fabin who just left office as the head coach of the Black Satellites coach has been handed the job, pending official announcement.

The Ghana Premier League will commence next weekend in all the eight centres across the nation.