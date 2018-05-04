Home > Sports > Football >

South African midfielder dies after two months after being struck by lightening

Maritzburg United Luyanda Ntshangase did on Friday two months after being struck by lightning during a friendly game.

The 21 year old was in an induced coma since 1 March, 2018 and club in announcing the demise of this prospect stated that he has succumbed to his injuries.

“We are extremely sad about the loss of Luyanda, an exciting young player with enormous potential,” 

Ntsahangase made his debut against Kaizer Cheifs in October 2016 is the third Maritzburg player to lose his life in two years after midfielders Mondli Cele, 27, and Mlondi Dlamini, 20, died in separate car accidents.

Maritzburg are currently 4th in the South Africa Premier Division and have made it to the final of the SA Cup

