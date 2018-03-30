Sporting events you cannot afford to miss festive period

news

Easter is here with us and it is expedient to make merry and have fun this festive period. In wake of this we look through a number of sporting activities which should make you enjoy the Easter season.

Swansea City vrs Man United( Saturday,31 April,2018 2pm)

Andre Ayew’s Swansea city will be poised to face the team that are 2 on the English Premier League log. There will be Ghanaian interest in there as Andre Ayew will look forward to be the hero once again for the Swans as he happened to be in this fixture during the 2015/2016 season.

Jordan Ayew will not feature in this game due to suspension

Bayern Munich vrs Dortmund (Saturday,31 May,2018 4:30)

The “Classica” as it is now called will feature the most exciting game of every season in the German Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich will take on fierce rivals Bourssia Dortmund. Although, Bayern Munich are leading the pack with 17 points Bourssia Dortmund will want to prove they have a new marksman in Batshuayi.

Bourssia Dortmund will also want to finish ahead of Schalke as they currently lie 3 with 48 points whereas Schalke are 2nd with 49 points.

Sevilla vrs Barcelona (Saturday,31 March,2018 6:45)

In the Spanish La liga, Barcelona will look to extend their lead on the league table against 6 placed Sevilla.

Both sides will look to prove their mettle as they both go in to play Champions League games a few days after.

Anthony Joshua vrs Joseph Parker Saturday (Saturday,31 March,2018 10:30 GMT)

Both fighters will be involved in a winner takes all bout. Joshua will have his WBA and IBF Heavyweight titles on the line whereas Parker will go in with his WBO Heavyweight title.

Chelsea vrs Tottenham(1 April 2018)

A key battle for a UEFA Champions League slot. Both sides got eliminated from the competition at the same 1/16 stage and will want have a feel of it next season. In order for a any of them to do so there will be a need for them to win. Chelsea currently occupy the 5 position whereas Tottenham Hotspur lie 4 on the English Premier League log.

Ghana Premier League 31March - 1 April,2018

The Ghana Premier League will as well be in full force with games across the various league centers. There is a lineup of games which will be aired from the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Bechem United will play AshantiGold on 31 March at 3pm

On 1 April we have Asante Kotoko go up against Eleven Wonders at 3pm and Elimina Sharks play West Africa Football Academy at 6pm.

Atletico Madrid vrs Deportivo La Coruna

Sulley Muntari’s team will go up against the 2 placed team on the Spanish La liga table Atletico Madrid. It will be a nice way to wind up your sporting Easter. It will be great to see if Sulley Muntari will play a vital role in Clarence Seedorf trying to outfox Diego Simeone of Atletico Madrid.