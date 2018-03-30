Home > Sports > Football >

WAFA equal longest unbeaten home run in history of GPL


Ghana Premier League WAFA equal longest unbeaten home record in history of GPL

The Sogakope-based side boast an impressive home record, which has seen them go unbeaten at the Red Bull Arena for over three years.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

West African Football Academy (WAFA) has equaled the record for longest ever unbeaten home run in the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

The Sogakope-based side boast an impressive home record, which has seen them go unbeaten at the Red Bull Arena for over three years.

READ ALSO: Happy Easter: Sporting events you cannot afford to miss this festive period

This season the Academy Boys have continued from where they left of and are yet to lose in two home games so far.

WAFA drew 1-1 with Asante Kotoko in their opening home game of the season, before making light work of defending champions Aduana Stars, in what was a one sided 2-0 win.

WAFA squad play

WAFA squad

 

As a result, the club has now equaled Berekum Chelsea’s record of playing 46 games at home without tasting defeat.

The Blues were the first side to go unbeaten at home for such a period after their exploits between July 2009 and November 2014.

READ ALSO: Ghana Premier League: Accra Hearts of Oak win first game of the season

WAFA’s record-equaling home record has come between January 2015 and March 2018. In fact, the last time the Academy Boys lost a game at home was three years ago when we were beaten 1-0 by Ashanti Gold.

Since then, their worst result at home has been a draw, with the club nearly challenging for the title last season before a late collapse.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghanaian Players Abroad: Sulley Muntari in sexism row after response to female journalist Ghanaian Players Abroad Sulley Muntari in sexism row after response to female journalist
Football: Gattuso's Milan ready to dismantle Juve 'killing machine' Football Gattuso's Milan ready to dismantle Juve 'killing machine'
Football: Mueller-Wohlfahrt: maverick doctor with 'magic hands' Football Mueller-Wohlfahrt: maverick doctor with 'magic hands'
Football: Barcelona head to Sevilla with unbeaten record on line Football Barcelona head to Sevilla with unbeaten record on line
Football: Mourinho laments Ibrahimovic's 'sad' exit from Europe Football Mourinho laments Ibrahimovic's 'sad' exit from Europe
Football: Hughes aims for a second great Saints escape Football Hughes aims for a second great Saints escape

Recommended Videos

Long Shot: Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelsea Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelsea
Chelsea Fans' Favourite: Michael Essien's left-footed goal against Barcelona Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against Barcelona
National Team: Nii Odartey Lamptey wants to coach the U-17 or U-20 team of Ghana National Team Nii Odartey Lamptey wants to coach the U-17 or U-20 team of Ghana



Top Articles

1 Football Salah sold on cheap to Liverpool before 'Neymar effect' - Roma...bullet
2 Russia 2018 Here are the countries planning to boycott the 2018 FIFA...bullet
3 Football Man City bearing down on title as Premier League returnsbullet
4 Ghana Premier League Accra Hearts of Oak win first game of the seasonbullet
5 Penalty Goal! Asante Kotoko sent packing from T&A Park with 1-0...bullet
6 Football Jesus pushes Aguero for Man City starting spotbullet
7 Sigi Schmid Ibrahimovic's MLS debut 'possibly' as soon as...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Latif Blessing signs deal with Adidasbullet
9 Ghana Premier League PLB will compensate Elmina Sharksbullet
10 Go Ghana! Asamoah Gyan, Wiyaala and Grace Ashy to...bullet

Top Videos

1 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
2 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
3 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet
4 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s...bullet
5 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
6 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
7 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
8 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet
9 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
10 National Team Nii Odartey Lamptey wants to coach the...bullet

Football

Kwadwo Asamoah Everton enter race to sign Ghanaian midfielder
Isco's hat-trick for Spain raised questions about his place at Real. "He is going to stay here," coach Zinedine Zidane said on Friday.
Football My wish is to stay at Real - Zidane
Baba Rahman Ghanaian defender eyes derby clash against Dortmund next month
Jefferson Farfan has dashed back to Russia to appear for Lokomotiv Moscow after playing for Peru against Iceland in the United States
Football Runaway Lokomotiv anxious to stay on Russian title track