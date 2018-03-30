news

West African Football Academy (WAFA) has equaled the record for longest ever unbeaten home run in the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

The Sogakope-based side boast an impressive home record, which has seen them go unbeaten at the Red Bull Arena for over three years.

This season the Academy Boys have continued from where they left of and are yet to lose in two home games so far.

WAFA drew 1-1 with Asante Kotoko in their opening home game of the season, before making light work of defending champions Aduana Stars, in what was a one sided 2-0 win.

As a result, the club has now equaled Berekum Chelsea’s record of playing 46 games at home without tasting defeat.

The Blues were the first side to go unbeaten at home for such a period after their exploits between July 2009 and November 2014.

WAFA’s record-equaling home record has come between January 2015 and March 2018. In fact, the last time the Academy Boys lost a game at home was three years ago when we were beaten 1-0 by Ashanti Gold.

Since then, their worst result at home has been a draw, with the club nearly challenging for the title last season before a late collapse.