How Jordan Ayew's suspension ruined Swansea's season

Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal says having to do without Jordan Ayew for four games due to suspension was a massive blow to the club.

The Jack Army are all but confirmed for demotion after a crucial home defeat to fellow relegation battlers Southampton on Tuesday.

Jordan was forced to watch games against Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion from the sidelines due to an early red card picked up against Huddersfield Town. He also missed an FA Cup fixture against Tottenham Hotspur.

“It was not an easy situation when we came in," Carvalhal, who assumed duty in December, said at a press conference on Friday.

"We discovered some gaps in the squad and we covered them in January.

“It was very difficult for us to get players. Not because the chairman did not do the maximum and not because the investors did not do the maximum, but the reality was that players didn’t want to come to Swansea because we were last in the table and nobody believed we could jump positions.

“We got two players who wanted to come here, Andre Ayew and Andy King, and we let two players go out on loan, Roque Mesa and Oli McBurnie.

“Then, after the window closed, we lost Renato Sanches and Leroy Fer to injuries and also we lost Wilfried Bony and we could not bring the players back from loan.

“That made things difficult for us, but we never complained. We were always positive and we achieved points.

“Then, in the crucial moment of the season, we lost our main goalscorer and one of our best players effectively for four games because Jordan Ayew was sent off right at the beginning of the game against Huddersfield."

Currently three points and nine goals adrift of seventeenth-placed Southampton, relegation-trapped Swansea need an absolute 'miracle' on the final matchday on Sunday to keep their topflight status.