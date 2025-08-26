Big Akwes’ ex-wife alleges he tricked her into marriage with 'fake and cheap' ring

Freda, the ex-wife of popular Kumawood actor and comedian Big Akwes, has opened up about her alleged experience of being deceived into marriage with a “fake and cheap” wedding ring.

In a candid video shared on 24 August 2025, Freda used her ordeal to advise other women against settling for less in relationships. Standing before the camera and holding up the ring she received during their secret 2023 wedding, she said: “My prayer is that no man should propose to you with this useless ring.”

She described the ring Big Akwes gave her as worn-out and of very poor quality, claiming it cost just €15. According to Freda, the experience has brought her nothing but public ridicule.

Big Akwes' wife Freda

She lamented,

This ring, which costs €15, has brought me troubles and subjected me to endless insults from social media users. I got all this, while I even sent a better ring for the occasion

Freda further alleged that the Kumawood actor attempted to manipulate her using dark spiritual practices. She did not provide full details but hinted that there were hidden agendas behind their union.

Her revelations have reignited public conversation about their brief marriage, which ended dramatically only a few months after their private wedding in Kumasi in August 2023.

In a previous interview in August 2024, Freda had already expressed regret over marrying Big Akwes, bluntly stating it was the “biggest mistake” of her life. After their separation, the actor posted emotional videos of himself in tears, which led many fans to assume Freda had mistreated him and forced him to wash dishes.

Big Akwes

However, Freda denied those claims and accused Big Akwes of deliberately trying to gain public sympathy.

She warned,

When you were in Ghana, you were not crying as content, so stop behaving like a baby… ask him if he has washed dishes before. It is friendship that has ended you like this. You can always go back to Ghana. You and I know I just don’t want to give out more information, but if you cry one more time, I’ll spill everything to bloggers

