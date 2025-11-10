'We deserve it' – Black Sherif sets his eyes on TGMA 2026 Artiste of the Year

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has been tipped as a frontrunner for several top honours at the upcoming 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), including Artiste of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and Album of the Year.

Speaking in an interview with Hitz FM on 10 November 2025, the award-winning artiste expressed his belief that his work deserves recognition, though he emphasised that awards hold different meanings for him and his fans.

“My fans would be happy, and if I want an award, I want it for them,” he explained. “It’s a form of validation for the community that supports me. My validation comes from the music itself, but they need the awards.”

Black sherif at Mozama. Pic source: robphotographygh

ADVERTISEMENT

Black Sherif’s remarkable year has been largely driven by the success of his second studio album, Iron Boy, which topped Spotify’s Global Impact List for the first half of 2025 as Ghana’s most-exported act. The feat cemented his reputation as one of the country’s most influential contemporary musicians.

He also earned a Best International Act nomination at the 2025 BET Awards, following a successful tour across North America. Among his notable achievements are his globally charting album, a collaboration with Nigerian producer AyZed on the hit single Sacrifice, and his growing impact on Ghanaian youth culture.

Black Sherif’s journey into music began in secondary school, where he first explored his artistic talents as a dancer and rapper. His breakthrough came in 2019 with his debut single Money, which went viral and introduced his unique sound to the Ghanaian music scene.

Black Sherif

ADVERTISEMENT

Known for his raw storytelling and deeply emotive performances, the artiste often explores themes of struggle, ambition, and resilience. He describes his style as bringing “realness and rawness to Ghanaian music.”

READ MORE: Roman Fada denies being sacked by Daddy Lumba

Outside the studio, Black Sherif has made strides in fashion, collaborating with the Italian sportswear brand ellesse as part of his expanding creative portfolio.

He has also performed on major international stages, including the MOBO Awards in London, the Wireless Festival in the United Kingdom, and sold-out concerts in New York City, further solidifying his status as one of Africa’s most promising global stars.