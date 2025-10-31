Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 Entertainment Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (27–31 October)

Ghana’s entertainment industry thrived with drama, emotion, and major revelations this week, offering a mix of courtroom updates, celebrity clarifications, and heartfelt reflections.

Your Weekly Pulse brings you a concise round-up of the biggest stories that captured public attention across the country.

1.Daddy Lumba’s family breaks silence on joint widowhood rites reports

The family of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba has spoken out following reports suggesting joint widowhood rites for Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni. The situation, which has generated public debate, has taken a legal turn as a court dismissed Akosua Serwaa’s injunction attempt to halt Lumba’s funeral. Meanwhile, Odo Broni has filed a counterclaim, deepening the legal complexities surrounding the musician’s passing and its aftermath.

2.Daddy Lumba’s Spouse Odo Broni Files a Counterclaim in Court

The lawyer representing Akosua Serwaa, wife of the late Highlife legend Daddy Lumba, has revealed that the musician’s partner, Odo Broni, has filed a counterclaim in court. The filing seeks a judicial declaration that Daddy Lumba had divorced Akosua Serwaa before his passing.In an interview on Top Radio’s Final Point show, lawyer William Kusi explained that Odo Broni’s counterclaim not only challenges Akosua Serwaa’s marital status but also seeks formal recognition of herself as the late musician’s lawful wife.

3.FIC Exonerates Nii Armah Quaye and McDan, restores access to frozen accounts

After weeks of financial restrictions, the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) has officially cleared entertainment stakeholder Nii Armah Quaye and businessman McDan of any wrongdoing. Their bank accounts, which were previously frozen pending investigations, have now been reinstated, bringing an end to speculation and relief to both individuals.

4.Popcaan dismisses claims of performing at Stonebwoy’s 2025 BHIM Fest

Jamaican dancehall star Popcaan has publicly denied reports that he was booked to perform at Stonebwoy’s upcoming 2025 BHIM Fest concert in Ghana. His clarification has fuelled conversations about event promotion ethics and the accuracy of artist confirmations within the entertainment industry.

5.Daddy Lumba’s sister vows to block his burial until cause of death is known

Ernestina Fosu, the elder sister of the late Highlife legend Daddy Lumba, has vowed to block the family from holding his funeral until the true cause of his death is made public.In an interview with Adum TV after her court appearance on 28 October 2025, Ernestina claimed that she and several close relatives still had no clarity regarding what led to her brother’s passing. She insisted that no court ruling or family pressure would persuade her to allow the burial to proceed until the truth was uncovered.

This week’s headlines showcased a blend of humour, legal disputes, and emotional revelations, reflecting the multifaceted nature of Ghana’s creative space. From witty exchanges to courtroom battles and personal loss, each story reminded fans of the passion and unpredictability that define the nation’s entertainment scene.