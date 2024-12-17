David Ocloo steps down as Asante Kotoko assistant coach

David Ocloo has officially resigned from his role as assistant coach of Asante Kotoko, bringing his three-year tenure with the Porcupine Warriors' technical team to an end.

Ocloo reportedly submitted his resignation letter before Kotoko’s much-anticipated Super Clash against Accra Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the Ghana Premier League.

He originally joined Asante Kotoko in the 2021/22 season, working under head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum alongside John Eduafo. Together, they guided the team to a Ghana Premier League title that season. However, after their league success, the entire technical team took a hiatus during the 2022/23 campaign.

During this break, Ocloo joined Hearts of Oak, serving as an assistant coach before stepping up as interim head coach. He later returned to Asante Kotoko for the 2023/24 season to rejoin the technical staff as assistant coach.

The reasons for Ocloo’s resignation remain unknown, and it is unclear whether he plans to pursue a new coaching opportunity soon.

What’s next for the Porcupine Warriors?

Asante Kotoko climbed to 5th place in the Ghana Premier League standings with 21 points after 13 matches, following a narrow win against Accra Hearts of Oak.