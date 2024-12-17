David Ocloo steps down as Asante Kotoko assistant coach

David Ocloo has officially resigned from his role as assistant coach of Asante Kotoko, bringing his three-year tenure with the Porcupine Warriors' technical team to an end.
Ocloo reportedly submitted his resignation letter before Kotoko’s much-anticipated Super Clash against Accra Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the Ghana Premier League.
He originally joined Asante Kotoko in the 2021/22 season, working under head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum alongside John Eduafo. Together, they guided the team to a Ghana Premier League title that season. However, after their league success, the entire technical team took a hiatus during the 2022/23 campaign.
During this break, Ocloo joined Hearts of Oak, serving as an assistant coach before stepping up as interim head coach. He later returned to Asante Kotoko for the 2023/24 season to rejoin the technical staff as assistant coach.
The reasons for Ocloo’s resignation remain unknown, and it is unclear whether he plans to pursue a new coaching opportunity soon.
What’s next for the Porcupine Warriors?
Asante Kotoko climbed to 5th place in the Ghana Premier League standings with 21 points after 13 matches, following a narrow win against Accra Hearts of Oak.
Under the continued leadership of head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum, the Porcupine Warriors will aim to stay competitive in the title race, seeking their second league triumph in three seasons. Their next challenge is an away fixture against Dreams FC at the Tub Astro Turf, where they hope to build momentum and strengthen their campaign.