Mbappe powers Madrid to victory with a hat-trick over Valladolid at Zorrilla

Kylian Mbappe delivered a masterclass performance, scoring a sensational hat-trick to lead Real Madrid to a commanding victory over Real Valladolid at the Estadio José Zorrilla.

The French superstar’s brilliance ensured a dominant 3-0 win, solidifying Los Blancos’ place at the top of La Liga.

Despite a nervy start, with Thibaut Courtois called into action to deny an early Valladolid chance, Real Madrid quickly found their rhythm.

The breakthrough came midway through the first half when Jude Bellingham’s perfectly timed pass set up Mbappé, who slotted the ball into the bottom corner to give Madrid a 1-0 lead heading into halftime.

Mbappé doubled the lead in the 57th minute after a costly Valladolid midfield giveaway. Rodrygo surged forward with the ball, drawing defenders before slipping a precise pass to Mbappé.

With a deft touch, the Frenchman cut inside and fired a low shot past goalkeeper Jordi Masip, leaving the hosts with an uphill battle.

Late drama and a penalty

The game took another twist in the dying moments. VAR intervened to confirm a foul by Valladolid’s Pérez on Jude Bellingham inside the penalty area. Already on a yellow card, Pérez was shown a second, reducing Valladolid to ten men.

Mbappé stepped up to the penalty spot, calmly sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to seal his hat trick—his first for Real Madrid since joining the club.