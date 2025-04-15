5 critical things to consider before taking okada in Accra

We’ve all faced that desperate moment in Accra’s notorious traffic, watching the clock tick toward an important meeting while vehicles crawl at a snail’s pace.

As sweat drips down your back, an okada rider appears like a two-wheeled angel offering deliverance.

But before you hand over that 20 cedi note, consider this harsh reality: these convenient bikes account for over 30% of road fatalities in Ghana, with most riders operating illegally and uninsured.

That cracked helmet they offer? It’s likely it has survived more crashes than you’d believe. The rider is weaving through traffic at breakneck speed?

He’s probably not licensed – police reports show 60% of commercial bikes operate without proper registration.

Taking an okada (commercial motorcycle) in Accra can be a quick and convenient way to beat traffic, but it comes with significant risks.

Before you hop on, here are some crucial factors to keep in mind for your safety and peace of mind.

1. Safety should always come first

The most important consideration is your safety. Okada accidents are unfortunately common due to reckless riding, poor road conditions, and the lack of protective gear.

Always insist on wearing a helmet; never board a bike where the rider doesn’t provide one. If possible, bring your own certified helmet for better protection.

2. Verify the rider’s legitimacy

Not all okada riders operate legally. Before boarding, check if the rider has a valid licence and if the motorcycle has proper registration plates.

Avoid unregistered riders, as they may not adhere to safety standards and could put you at risk.

3. Be mindful of traffic and road conditions

Accra’s roads can be chaotic, with heavy traffic, potholes, and unpredictable drivers. Okadas are especially vulnerable in these conditions.

If possible, avoid riding during peak hours or on high-speed roads where accidents are more likely. Stick to routes you’re familiar with to minimise risks.

4. Know the legal risks

Okadas are banned on major roads in Accra, and both riders and passengers can face penalties if caught.

Police crackdowns are frequent, so be aware of the routes where okadas are prohibited to avoid fines or legal trouble.

5. Have an emergency plan

Always carry extra cash in case of unexpected situations, such as a breakdown or medical emergency.