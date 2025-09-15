Abronye DC granted GH¢50,000 bail with one surety

The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, has been granted bail of GH¢50,000 with one surety, without justification.

The development was confirmed by his lead counsel, Daniel Mantey Addo, who stated that Abronye’s deteriorating health condition made the ruling a relief for both the legal team and his family. Efforts are currently underway to meet the bail requirements to secure his release.

The Ghana Police Service, in a statement issued on Monday, 8 September, confirmed Abronye’s arrest last week and subsequent detention ahead of his court appearance.

While the Police did not disclose the specific conduct that led to his arrest, the outspoken politician has in recent months attracted widespread public attention for his controversial remarks and actions.

On Friday, 12 September, the Accra Circuit Court remanded Abronye into police custody for one week on two charges of alleged “offensive conduct conducive to a breach of the peace”. He is expected to reappear in court on 19 September.

The decision has sparked political controversy, with the Minority Caucus in Parliament accusing the government of persecuting opposition figures. They argue that the arrest and continued detention of Abronye DC represents a deliberate attempt to weaponise state security agencies and the judiciary against political opponents.

Meanwhile, the New Patriotic Party has announced plans to stage a demonstration on Tuesday, 23 September 2025, to protest what it describes as state-sponsored harassment by the Ghana Police Service against its members.