COCOBOD Trial: Dr Opuni reacts to Attorney General’s decision to discontinue case (Video)

Former Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Dr Stephen Opuni, has responded to the Attorney General’s decision to withdraw charges against him and businessman Seidu Agongo.

On Tuesday, 28th January, an Accra High Court, presided over by Justice Aboagye Tandoh, acquitted and discharged Dr Opuni and Seidu Agongo after a seven-year trial. This followed a notice of withdrawal filed by the state on the directive of Attorney General Dr Dominic Ayine, as conveyed by Ms Enam Loh Mensah.

In a brief media interaction after the ruling, Dr Opuni welcomed the decision, describing it as a vindication after years of persecution.

He stated:

All I want to say is that all power and authority belong to the Almighty God, not human beings. And I will add that the living God I serve has disgraced and cursed all my enemies, my persecutors, and my destiny.

Background

In March 2018, Dr Opuni and Seidu Agongo were charged with causing a financial loss of over GH¢271 million to the state in connection with fertiliser procurement deals during Dr Opuni’s tenure at COCOBOD. Both pleaded not guilty to all 24 charges.

After five years of trial, the initial presiding judge, Justice Clemence Honyenuga, retired in March 2023. Justice Kwasi Anokye Gyimah was then appointed to take over the case.

On 4th April 2023, Justice Gyimah ruled that the trial must restart, citing numerous allegations tied to the earlier proceedings under Justice Honyenuga. However, the Court of Appeal overturned this decision following a request from the Attorney General, prompting Dr Opuni to appeal to the Supreme Court.

On 8th May 2024, the case became further controversial when the original five-member Supreme Court panel was reconstituted, with the Chief Justice presiding.

The panel change drew widespread criticism, including remarks from Prof. Stephen Kweku Asare, a fellow at the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD).