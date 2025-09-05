C/R: Kasoa court jails 3 for WASSCE examination malpractice

The Kasoa-Ofaakor District Magistrate Court has sentenced three individuals to a combined 20 months in prison for their involvement in examination malpractice during the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The convicts are Samuel Armah, a teacher at Ghana College SHS, and two university students, Kwame Oteng Nkansah and Amedeka James.

They were arrested in Kasoa for engaging in various examination-related offences.

Armah, who was serving as an invigilator, was caught with leaked answers to the Social Studies Paper 1 on his mobile phone and dictating them to candidates. He was fined 80 penalty units and sentenced to eight months in prison.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nkansah, a Level 100 student at Accra Technical University, was convicted of impersonating Quayson Francis Atta of Ghana College SHS. He received a six-month jail term and an additional fine of 80 penalty units.

James, a Level 100 student at the University of Ghana, was also sentenced to six months in prison and fined 80 penalty units after impersonating his twin brother, Amedeka Justice, during the same paper.

During a monitoring visit to one of the examination centres, the Chief Executive of the Awutu Senya East Municipality, Seth Sabah Sewornoo-Banini, observed lapses in candidate seating arrangements and assured that new measures would be introduced to strengthen examination security.

READ ALSO: Man stabbed to death in Kumasi over plastic chair

Municipal Education Director Frank-Etrue Hayford strongly condemned the malpractice and reaffirmed the commitment of the Ghana Education Service to safeguarding the credibility of the WASSCE.

ADVERTISEMENT

What the Law Says About Examination Malpractice in Ghana

Under the Education Act, 2008 (Act 778) and the WAEC Regulations on Examination Malpractice, offences such as impersonation, leakage of questions, possession of unauthorised materials, or aiding candidates during exams are criminal acts.

Convicted offenders may face:

Fines (measured in penalty units)

ADVERTISEMENT

Imprisonment (ranging from six months to several years, depending on the severity)

Both fine and imprisonment