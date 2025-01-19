Gov’t orders probe into fatal Obuasi clash, directs Anglo-Gold Ashanti to cover medical bills of injured

The Office of the President John Mahama has ordered an immediate investigation of the fatal Obuasi clash that took place in the late hours of Saturday January 18, 2025.

The measure is in response to the fatal incident that resulted in the lives of eight illegal miners, who were reportedly involved in a clash with armed military personnel stationed at the Anglo-Gold Ashanti mines in Obuasi.

In an earlier statement, the Ghana Armed Forces reported that the clash occurred after a score of illegal miners attempted intruding the Deep Decline at one of the mine shafts in the above-mentioned location.

In a letter signed by the Spokesperson to the President, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Government expressed deep regret over the incident, assuring victims of the justice for their predicaments.

Meanwhile, the Government also directed Anglo-Gold Ashanti to fully cover all medical expenses of injured individuals whilst facilitating the burial of those who lost their lives in the course of the clash.

Security agencies have been tasked to actively restore peace in the area whilst implementing measures to prevent similar occurrences.