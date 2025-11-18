Here're all the Chief Justices who have led Ghana’s Judiciary since 1876

In a historic ceremony on Monday, 17th November 2025, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie was officially sworn in as the 28th Chief Justice of Ghana by President John Dramani Mahama. His appointment marks a new chapter in the leadership of Ghana’s judiciary, an institution with roots stretching back to the colonial era.

The Office of the Chief Justice was established in 1876, long before Ghana achieved independence, as part of the Supreme Court of Judicature for the Gold Coast Colony. Over the years, the office has evolved, with the Chief Justice now serving as the head of the judiciary, a co-equal arm of government tasked with interpreting the nation’s laws and administering the courts.

“It is both a privilege and a responsibility to lead the judiciary at this critical time in Ghana’s history,” Justice Baffoe-Bonnie said following his swearing-in.

Since the creation of the office, Ghana has seen 25 men and three women take on the role, each contributing to the development of the nation’s legal system. Below is a look at the individuals who have held this esteemed position:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Sir David Patrick Chambers (1876–1878) – The first-ever Chief Justice of the Gold Coast.

Sir David Patrick Chalmers was a British colonial judge who served as the first Chief Justice of the Gold Coast from 1876 until 1878.[1] He also had judiciary appointments in other British colonies like the Gambia Colony, British Guiana, Colony of Jamaica and Newfoundland colony.

2. P.A. Smith (1878–1879) – Succeeded Chambers.

ADVERTISEMENT

P. A. Smith was the Chief Justice of the Gold Coast Colony from 1878 until 1879. He was appointed in place of Sir David Patrick Chalmers and was succeeded by Sir James Marshall in 1880.

3. Sir James Marshall (1880–1882) – Oversaw the courts during the early colonial period.

READ MORE: Edem disappointed as rapper Agbeko rejects rehabilitation programme

Sir James Marshall (1829–1889) was a Scottish Anglican clergyman who converted to Roman Catholicism and became Chief Justice of the Gold Coast, now Ghana.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. N. Lessingham Bailey (1882–1886) – Continued building the judiciary’s foundations.

Newman Lessingham Bailey was the Chief Justice of the Gold Coast Colony from 1882 until 1886. He took the office after Sir James Marshall in 1882 and was succeeded by H. W. Macleod in 1886.

5. H.W. Macleod (1886–1889) – Maintained judicial stability during transitional years.

Hector William Macleod was the Chief Justice of the Gold Coast Colony from 1886 until 1889.Macleod was appointed a puisne judge of the Supreme Court of the Gold Coast Colony in 1880. He succeeded Sir N. Lessingham Bailey as Chief Justice in 1886 and was succeeded by Sir Joseph Turner Hutchinson in 1889.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. J.T. Hutchinson (1889–1895) – Led the courts at the close of the 19th century.

7. Sir William Brandford Griffith (1895–1911) – One of the longest-serving colonial Chief Justices.

Sir William Brandford Griffith, KCMG (11 August 1824 – 1897) was a British administrative official, Governor of the Gold Coast from 1880 to 1881 and again from 1885 to 1895.Brandford Griffith was lieutenant-governor in the Gold Coast, and acting governor from 1 December 1880 until 4 March 1881, when Sir Samuel Rowe was appointed governor. On Governor Young's death, he became Governor of the colony for a decade, from 24 April 1885 until retirement on 7 April 1895

READ MORE: Shatta Wale apologises to MC Kojo Manuel following an unexpected scuffle on stage

8. Philip Crampton Symly (1911–1928) – Presided over a period of significant legal developments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sir Philip Crampton Smyly (28 March 1866–1953) was a British judge and colonial administrator.

9. Sir George Campbell Deane (1929–1935) – Guided the judiciary through challenging times.

Sir George Campbell Deane was the Chief Justice of the Gold Coast Colony from 1929 until 1935.He took the office from Sir Philip Crampton Smyly in 1929 and was succeeded by Sir Philip Bertie Petrides in 1936

10. Sir Philip Bertie Petrides (1936–1943) – Oversaw judicial matters during the early World War II era.

ADVERTISEMENT

He served on the Supreme Court of Nigeria from 1926 to 1930, was Chief Justice of Mauritius from 1930 to 1936, and finally Chief Justice of the Gold Coast Colony from 1936 until 1944, when he retired and returned to England

11. Sir Walter Harragin (1943–1947) – Maintained the integrity of the legal system.

In 1943 he was appointed Chief Justice of the Gold Coast Colony and remained in the role until 1947. On retiring from his position in the Gold Coast he was made a Judge of the High Courts of Basutoland, Bechuanaland Protectorate and Swaziland. He served as President of the Court of Appeal from 1964 until his death in 1966.

12. Sir Mark Wilson (1948–1956) – The last British Chief Justice before independence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sir Mark Wilson was an Irish-born British colonial administrator and judge. He was Chief Justice of the Gold Coast from 1948 until his death in 1956.

13. Sir Kobina Arku Korsah (1956–1963) – The first African Chief Justice and the inaugural Chief Justice of independent Ghana.

Sir Kobina Arku Korsah became Ghana's first African Chief Justice (then known as Gold Coast) on 18 April 1956. Before his appointment, he was one of two Ghanaians appointed to the Legislative Council by the then-governor of the country, Sir Alan Burns. After the 1962 Kulungugu attack on President Kwame Nkrumah, Sir Arku Korsah presided over the trial proceedings of five defendants. The trial ended with three of the five accused persons being found not guilty, an adjudication that did not go down particularly well with President Nkrumah, who kicked him out of the CJ position.

14. Julius Sarkodie-Addo (1964–1966) – Served during the First Republic.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE; 10 Signs a Man Is Going Through a Tough Time

President Kwame Nkrumah appointed Julius Sarkodie-Addo as the country's second chief justice in 1964. However, he was forcefully removed by the army in 1966. His expulsion emanated from the February 1966 coup that overthrew Dr Kwame Nkrumah. Julius Sarkodie-Addo passed on in January 1972 in Accra.

15. Edward Akufo-Addo (1966–1970) – Father of former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Edward Akuffo Addo was a Ghanaian lawyer and politician. He was a member of the famous 'Big Six' leaders of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC) and one of the Ghanaian founding fathers who fought for the country's independence. After serving as a Supreme Court Judge, Edward Akuffo became the Chief Justice of Ghana. He was chosen by the National Liberation Council (NLC) in 1966 and served as the CJ for four years. After leaving the office of Chief Justice in 1970, Edward Akuffo became the president of Ghana.

ADVERTISEMENT

16. Edmund Alexander Lanquaye Bannerman (1970–1972) – Held office during a turbulent period.

READ MORE: Black Sherif reveals how he discovered his family connection with Amakye Dede

Edmund Bannerman was a Supreme Court judge in 1970. In the same year, he served as the acting Chief Justice after Edward Akuffo ascended to the presidency. Edmund was officially appointed as the Chief Justice of Ghana in 1971. He served between 1970 and 1972 and was the fourth person to hold this position since Ghana's independence in 1957. However, he was abolished from office by the National Redemption Council, the military government that took power after the overthrow of 13 January 1972.

17. Samuel Azu Crabbe (1973–1977) – Guided the judiciary through mid-1970s political transitions.

Samuel Azu Crabbe was a barrister, jurist, and solicitor. He was designated Chief Justice of Ghana by the National Redemption Council in 1973 and worked for four years. Crabbe was awarded by the International Association of Trial Lawyers in 1977, recognising his achievements. He died at the age of 86 in Accra, Ghana.

ADVERTISEMENT

18. Frederick Kwasi Apaloo (1977–1986) – Known for his steadfast commitment to justice.

He served as the country's Chief Justice between 1977 and 1986. He was appointed Kenya's Chief Justice. He held the position from 1993 to 1995. Fred Kwasi succeeded Samuel Azu Crabbe in 1977. General Acheampong of the Supreme Military Council appointed him. Kwasi remained the Chief Justice of Ghana after the state recommenced democratic leadership under Hilla Limann in September 1979.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. Ernest Nee Pobee Sowah (1986–1990) – Led the courts during a time of national reform.

He was appointed Chief Justice of Ghana by President Jerry Rawlings in 1986. He served during the military era of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC). Despite being past the mandatory retirement age, the PNDC appointed him Chief Justice for four years, a highly contentious appointment.

20. Philip Edward Archer (1991–1995) – Contributed to strengthening Ghana’s legal institutions.

He held the positions of Supreme Court Judge, Judicial Secretary, High Court Judge, and Registrar General amid his distinguished career. The former CJ retired from a judgeship in 1983, but that did not limit his capacity to become the Chief Justice. President Jerry Rawlings named him Ghana's Chief Justice in 1991. He held the role until 1995 when he decided to retire. He was awarded the Order of the Star of Ghana for his services to the country. Phillip Edward Archer died in Ghana on 10 May 2002.

ADVERTISEMENT

21. Isaac Kobina Abban (1995–2001) – Oversaw significant judicial developments.

Isaac Kobina was appointed to the Supreme Court of Ghana after rejoining the Ghanaian judicial service in 1993. He previously served as the Chief Justice of Seychelles from 1990 to 1993. On his return, President Jerry Rawlings appointed him as the Chief Justice of Ghana on 22 February 1995. Justice Abban was scheduled to retire for health-related concerns on 1 May 2001. He passed on a few days before his retirement at 67.

22. Edward Kwame Wiredu (2001–2003) – Focused on modernising court procedures.

READ MORE: Shatta Wale apologises to MC Kojo Manuel following an unexpected scuffle on stage

ADVERTISEMENT

President John Kufuor appointed Chief Justice Edward Kwame Wiredu in 2001. He served in the CJ position for two years before retiring due to health concerns. Before being appointed, He served on the Appeal Court and the Supreme Court. While his reign was brief, Edward Kwame Wiredu is remembered for establishing Ghana's Fast Track High Courts, the Judicial Institute, and Alternate Dispute Resolution. He died at the age of 73 on 31 January 2008.

23. George Kingsley Acquah (2003–2007) – Promoted judicial efficiency.

George Kingsley was appointed by President John Kufuor and served as the country's Chief Justice until he died in 2007. He assumed office after succeeding Edward Kwame Wiredu on 4 July 2003. Unfortunately, he died of an ailment while in office. The former Chief Justice was appointed High Court judge in September 1989 and became an Appellate Court judge in June 1994. Finally, he was appointed Supreme Court judge after one year in the Appeal court. He was 65 years old at the time of his demise.

ADVERTISEMENT

24. Georgina Theodora Wood (2007–2017) – The first woman Chief Justice, widely respected for her reforms.

She was the first female chief justice of Ghana. Theodora was named Ghana's first female Chief Justice in May 2007. She became Ghana's 12th Chief Justice on 15 June 2007, when President John Kufuor swore her into office. Georgina had 35 years of experience in the judiciary before her nomination. She was appointed District Magistrate in 1974 and became chief justice of the Court of Appeal in 1991. During her ten-year tenure, she inaugurated four Ghanaian presidents. Her time as Chief Justice expired when she stepped out in June 2017, making way for Sophia Akuffo.

Georgina Theodora Wood

25. Sophia Abena Boafoa Akuffo (2017–2019) – The second female Chief Justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was the Chief Justice of Ghana in 2018. Sophia was nominated on 11 May 2017 by Nana Akuffo Addo. Her extensive judicial experience played a significant role in her appointment as Chief Justice. She had been a Supreme Court judge for 22 years before her appointment. Sofia Akuffo, one of the female chief justices of Ghana, was recruited as the 13th Chief Justice of Ghana by President Akuffo Addo on 19 June 2017. She served until 2020, when the next Chief Justice succeeded her.

26. Kwasi Anin-Yeboah (2019–2023) – Strengthened judicial oversight and efficiency.

Kwasi Anin-Yeboah JSC is a Ghanaian judge formerly serving as the country's chief justice. Justice Anin-Yeboah was appointed Ghana's CJ by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in December 2019. He held the position of Chief Justice from 2020 to 2023. Anin Yeboah assumed office on 7 January 2020. This marked the first time in 13 years the office was under a male Chief Justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, Chief Justice

27. Gertrude Torkornoo (2023–2025) – The third woman to hold the office, known for promoting transparency.

Gertrude Torkornoo serves as the current Chief Justice of Ghana. She replaced Kwasi Anin-Yeboah as Ghana's 15th Chief Justice, becoming the country's third female to serve in the position. Gertrude Torkornoo was officially sworn in as the new Chief Justice of Ghana by President Akufo-Addo on 12 June 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

28. Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie (2025–2027) – The current Chief Justice, expected to serve until 2027, continuing a legacy of justice and legal stewardship.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s appointment reaffirms Ghana’s commitment to maintaining an independent and effective judiciary, while also highlighting the historical progression of the office from its colonial origins to the present day.

“I am deeply humbled to join the ranks of those who have served before me. My goal is to ensure that justice in Ghana remains fair, accessible, and transparent for all,” he added.