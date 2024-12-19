President Akufo-Addo’s ‘prestigious’ statue repaired (Video)

President Nana Akufo-Addo’s statue, located at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital Roundabout in Sekondi, Western Region, has been repaired following vandalism by unknown persons on Monday, 16 December.

The left leg of the statue sustained a gaping hole in its calf, and the plaque was removed, sparking mixed public reactions. The incident prompted the Ghana Police Service to launch an investigation to apprehend the culprits.

In a recent video shared on X (formerly Twitter), the damage to the monument has been repaired, restoring it to its prestigious status.

The statue, situated at the yet-to-be-completed Effia-Nkwanta Roundabout, was unveiled during President Akufo-Addo’s “Thank You Tour” in the region on Wednesday, 6 November 2024.

At the unveiling ceremony, President Akufo-Addo highlighted his administration’s achievements, claiming that approximately 80% of his campaign promises had been fulfilled. He urged Ghanaians to support the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in the 2024 elections, emphasising the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme as his legacy.

However, the statue sparked nationwide controversy, drawing criticism from various quarters. Many Ghanaians, including the opposition NDC’s presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, criticised it as a self-glorifying move. Mahama described the decision to erect the monument as “shocking,” noting that the President appeared out of touch with the realities facing Ghanaians.

Western Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah defended the statue, asserting that it commemorated President Akufo-Addo’s contributions to the region. He highlighted key projects, including the rehabilitation of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital, the construction of a three-tier Sinohydro interchange, and the redevelopment of Takoradi Market Circle.