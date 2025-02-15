Sammy Gyamfi denies claims of spending GHS173,940 on office furniture

The Acting Managing Director of the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC), Sammy Gyamfi, has dismissed allegations that he spent GHS173,940 on purchasing new office furniture and a fridge.
In a Facebook post on 15 February, Gyamfi described the claims as “totally false,” clarifying that he had not replaced any office furnishings since assuming office.
The claim by some hirelings of the New Patriotic Party, who are still nursing their wounds after suffering the most embarrassing electoral defeat in the history of Ghana, that I have changed the chair, desk, fridge, and design of my office at the PMMC at a cost of GHS173,940 is totally false.
According to him, all the furniture and appliances, including his chair, desk, and fridge, were already in place before he took over as Managing Director.
I have made no changes to my office since assuming office as Acting MD for the PMMC on 20 January 2025. All the things in my office, including the chair, desk, and fridge, were there before I assumed office. Not even the A4 sheets or pens on my office desk have been changed.
The statement comes amid growing public scrutiny over alleged spending at state institutions. However, Gyamfi insists that such reports are misleading and unfounded.