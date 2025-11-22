Several students sbducted by armed gangs in Central Nigeria

Armed gangs have abducted an unspecified number of students and teachers from a Catholic school in central Nigeria.

The Niger State Police Command said the attack occurred in the early hours of Friday morning.

Security forces and military personnel have been deployed to track down the kidnappers and rescue the abducted individuals.

Local media outlet Arise TV reports that as many as 52 children were taken, though officials are yet to confirm the exact number.

According to BBC Africa, the Christian Association of Nigeria said 215 students and 12 members of staff were taken during the early morning raid.

Nigeria has faced a renewed wave of attacks by armed groups in recent days, including the kidnapping on Monday of more than 20 schoolgirls, who the BBC has been told are Muslim, from a boarding school in neighbouring Kebbi state.

The school kidnappings and attack on a church earlier this week come weeks after US president Donald Trump threatened military action over what he described as targeted killings of Christians, a narrative rejected by the Nigerian government.

Nigerian security forces have been deployed on high alert this week as the country faces an uncomfortable spotlight on its security situation.