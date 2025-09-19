TEWU declares indefinite nationwide strike over gov't inaction

The Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU) of TUC (Ghana) has declared an indefinite nationwide strike effective Friday, September 19, 2025, throwing the country’s education sector into uncertainty.

The union says the industrial action follows what it describes as persistent government neglect of the welfare of non-teaching staff.

In a statement signed by its General Secretary, King James Azortibah, TEWU directed all members within the Ghana Education Service (GES), public and technical universities, the Ghana Library Authority, and the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board to immediately withdraw their services until further notice.

The statement read,

ADVERTISEMENT

This decision has become inevitable due to the government and employer institutions’ persistent failure to address long-standing concerns, despite exhausting all laid-down legal and procedural requirements

Key Demands by TEWU

Immediate signing of Conditions of Service for non-teaching staff across all affected institutions.

Inclusion of non-teaching GES staff in the Continuous Professional Development Allowance, expected to be paid in September.

Resolution of promotion-related grievances, particularly cases of staff who passed interviews but remain unpaid or unconfirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Swift action from the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission to finalise and sign all outstanding agreements.

The union also cautioned against any attempts to intimidate or obstruct members, describing such acts as unfair labour practices.

TEWU declared,

We have exercised patience and restraint. We have followed due process and exhausted all legal requirements under the Labour Act of Ghana. The responsibility for the disruption of industrial peace in the education sector rests squarely with the government and its agencies

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: The Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World in 2025

The strike is expected to cripple administrative, security, library, and support services across schools, universities, and cultural institutions nationwide.

Copies of the declaration have been sent to the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Labour, GES, the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, and the National Labour Commission. TEWU has urged all employer institutions to respect the lawful decision of its members.