Your good works will never be in vain - Methodist Bishop to Dampare

The Central regional chairman of the Peace Council and the Bishop of the Cape Cost diocese of the Methodist church Very Reverend Richardson Aboagye Andam has showered praises on the immediate past Inspector-General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare noting “your good works won’t be in vain”.
In a sermon at a funeral at the Ebenezer Methodist church in Mankesim attended by the former IGP, Reverend Aboagye Andam said the “exceptional” performance of the former Inspector-General Police is appreciated by majority of Ghanaians.
It’s surprising to me that my sermon somehow has something to do with the life of our former IGP even though I did not know of his coming today. I want to assure you, Dr. Dampare, that your works will never be in vain. Let me repeat your good works in the lord as witnessed by majority of Ghanaians will never be in vain.
He further noted:
What you have done for this country will live with us forever. May God bless you for your wisdom in not allowing police officers to take guns to the polling stations, it was God who spoke to you. You saved Ghana, God bless you. Your reward will be huge both on earth and heaven. Over time many others will appreciate you more.
Dr. Dampare, 55, was replaced as IGP by President John Mahama on Friday.